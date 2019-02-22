If you see a group of birds together and call it a "flock," you may be missing an opportunity to brighten your language and impress your friends. You’re probably familiar with a few of these alternative names for a collection or group of birds, like a "clutch" of chickens or a "covey" of quail, and you may have advanced to knowing a "parliament" of owls or a "murmuration" of starlings. But be honest, did you know a group of sparrows are also known as a "host" or a bunch of hummingbirds is a "charm"? Dating back at least to medieval times, collective nouns for flocks of birds or bands of other animals have been used to associate those creatures with folklore, behavior, characteristics or other connections, and in some cases they may just be the product of someone’s creative imagination. A "chain" of Bobolinks is cleverly appropriate, for example, while a "pandemonium" of parrots makes perfect sense to anyone who has run into a bunch. Likewise, if you’ve ever seen a mass of flamingos, "flamboyance" is an excellent descriptor. A "parliament" of owls might make you wonder, but picture a group of self-important legislators wearing eyeglasses and skepticism. A "murder" of crows or an "unkindness" of ravens are less obvious, but ravens and crows have been associated with death and murder for centuries.
Some of my favorite other collective nouns for birds are a "kettle" of vultures (circling in the air like a large black pot), a "scold" or "party" of jays, an "ostentation" of peacocks, a "pod" of pelicans, a "gang" of turkeys and a "tuxedo" of penguins.
And birds have no exclusivity when it comes to colorful group names. How about a "cauldron" of bats, a "pounce" of cats or a "bloat" of hippos? Or a "scurry" of squirrels, a "prickle" of porcupines and a "dazzle" of zebras? Each of these evocative terms seems perfect. And this cleverness doesn’t stop at mammals, either. Rattlesnakes are a "rhumba," cobras are a "quiver," trout are a "hover" and sharks are a "shiver." It’s a "kaleidoscope" of butterflies, a "bloom" of jellyfish and a "cloud" of grasshoppers. A "scourge" of mosquitoes is certainly appropriate, as is one we all know, a "plague" of locusts. You can even find names for groups of people, like a "blush" of boys and a "hastiness" of cooks.
In fact, who says you can’t make up your own names? Get creative and join the fun. I gave this a little thought and came up with a few of my own: a "flutter" of doves, a "swirl" of swallows, a "buzz" of hummingbirds and a "glitter" of goldfinches. An "obsession" of birders certainly fits, though that would work for golfers, gamblers and sports fans as well. Feel free to dream up and share your own. Just don’t suggest a "pain" of column writers; it’s taken.
