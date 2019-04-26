Are you looking for a great restaurant for a ladies luncheon, a romantic dinner or just fantastic food? Pastiche may be the place you're looking for. While the restaurant has been in town for many years it was purchased two years ago by SaddleBrooke residents Costas and Judie Georgacas. The menu is varied, serving American dishes, service is excellent and everyone is greeted with Greek hospitality. This could be your new favorite restaurant. Located south of Ft. Lowell on Campbell; it is well worth the trip.
Having eaten at Pastiche on several occasions I can say without reservation that this is one of the best restaurants in town, in my opinion.Service is started with ciabatta bread accompanied by homemade pesto and chipotle honey butter; it's hard to decide which is tastier. The calamari appetizer is plentiful, very lightly breaded, moist and tender, served with Mari sauce, which is a Greek ranch sauce. Fried avocado is crispy on the outside with a soft center. Coconut shrimp only has enough breading to hold coconut in place. Some entrees we've had include the Greek marinated sirloin steak, which was served perfectly rare, as ordered and flavored with herbs and olive oil. Blackened salmon has just the right amount of seasoning and again was served rare, as ordered, accompanied by asparagus and potatoes. Scallops are large and sauteed to perfection to give them a delicate taste and texture. Lamb is tender, tasty and again cooked perfectly as ordered. A friend, eating with us on one occasion, said she has been spoiled for sliders as these were the best she has eaten. The root vegetables should not be missed. Desserts include creme brulee with a very vanilla custard and distinctive caramelized sugar topping, Italian lemon cake with cream filling, spumoni, chocolate torte and a berry compote. All are worth a try.