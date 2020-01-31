Whether you live in Tucson or Phoenix or are just visiting, there’s a place you need to discover. About an hour’s drive from northwest Tucson or two hours southeast of Phoenix—through a saguaro forest and into one of Arizona’s most pristine red rock canyons—lies Aravaipa Farms Orchard and Inn. This 46-acre oasis in the desert is a must-visit, especially after remarkable renovations were completed in March 2017. Read on to see how there’s something for everyone at Aravaipa Farms Orchard and Inn.
Create lasting memories
In this unique nature-lovers hideaway you will find a magical spot dropped in the middle of the unspoiled Sonoran Desert.
- Explore the orchard with more than 700 peach, pear, and apricot trees.
- Enjoy a three-course, farm-to-fork dining experience with fresh, seasonal produce straight from the garden.
- Regroup, unplug, and have fun in the refreshing pool.
Experience the great outdoors
Outdoor enthusiasts will love exploring the Aravaipa Wilderness Preserve—the entrance is only five miles east of Aravaipa Farms. After a day in nature, you can relax by the pool, dine, and share stories of your adventures.
- Hike unspoiled trails through the spring-fed waters of Aravaipa Creek.
- Spot wildlife such as bighorn sheep and coatimundi.
- Birdwatch for more than 250 species of birds.
Romance under the stars
Sometimes couples don’t agree on everything. Perhaps one loves to camp in the great outdoors, the other prefers comfy accommodations. Aravaipa Farms has the best of both worlds—where nature meets comfort.
- Stargaze to your heart’s content each night.
- Retreat to the comfort of your private and spacious casita equipped with luxurious linens, fireplace, and patio.
- Enjoy a homemade breakfast delivered to your room.
Visit aravaipafarms.com or book your stay by calling Laura at (520) 261-7373 or email info@aravaipafarms.com.