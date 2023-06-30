It is amazing, as one drives in and around Tucson, to see such creative vanity license plates. One has to wonder, just how do people come up with such clever, but short, license plate I.D.s.?

Here is a smattering of recently seen vanity plates, followed by some need-to-know trivia!

DZRTDFR– HMMM . . . Desert what?

AF66– Of course! A veteran!

MY4NBIRD– The car being driving was a jaguar! Makes sense!

MTBGIRL– There were two mountain bikes mounted on the top of the car.

ITSMO– Do you think that this person wants to be known?

2MAOLE– A dancer?

HOTSTUFF– We happen to know that the lady who drives this car, is, indeed, hot!

CAVELYN– Note: there was a bat decal on the back of the car.

YAY168– Bet that this person is a fun friend.

HVYMTL6 – A ‘60’s throw-back person?

HOWUDUN – Self-explanatory!

ILUVSUN– A sun worshiper, without a doubt.

IROC86– A Camaro Z28 OR A Total Eclipse of the Heart

SGTFROG– A nickname for a scuba diver or a Navy Seal?

How many Arizona cars have personalized plates?

According to data from the MVD in 2020, 4.5 million, or 51 percent of the registered plates in Arizona, are auto-generated on the classic desert background. Of that number, 184,029 are vanity plates. (Sept. 2022)

How many types of license plates can be customized in Arizona?

Currently, the Arizona Department of Transportation offers as many as 80 specialty license plate options. Each costs around $25 a year, and $17 of that goes directly to the associated nonprofit. More than half a million drivers across the state have decked out their cars, giving everyone else on the road some insight into the things they hold dear and the causes they care about—from veterans’ welfare to spaying and neutering pets.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Do European countries allow vanity license plates?

Many European countries do not allow personalized car plates. This includes by alphabetical order: Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Romania and Spain.

Does England allow personalized license plates?

Originally, England did not approve of personalized license plates. However, Britons are now personalizing their car number plates more than ever before, according to the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA).

How about the provinces of Canada?

Most provinces allow you to use a vanity license plate, although both Newfoundland and Labrador do not allow customize your license plate.

And, in March 2023, the on-line company BUZZ FEED shared some of the more outrageous license plates that have been seen, with comments by the writer of this article:

DUMPHIM– Want to talk about this further?

K BYE– Definitely a Millennial plate.

EWBYYE– Another Millennial license plate.

CHEEZIT– All of a sudden, a hankering for. . .

WNGMN– Hello Mr. Cruise!

IS BIG– On a Texas license plate.

DEADHED– A Grateful guy!

IMVEGAN– To save the planet? But good idea!

NOT OJ– Seen on a white Bronco!

GUCI FOX– A woman with really expensive taste.

KNWITALL– Perhaps a current high school student?

MR LEXUS– Yep! And that’s why they call them “vanity plates!”