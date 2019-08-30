The more I learn the more that I become aware of how little I know.
As a child I was always told that we humans had five senses. According to Aristotle they are sight, hearing, touch, smell, and taste. Later I found out humans have a lot more than five senses. It turns out, there are at least nine senses and most researchers think there are more like twenty-one or so.
Just for reference, the commonly held definition of a “sense” is “any system that consists of a group of sensory cell types that respond to a specific physical phenomenon and that corresponds to a particular group of regions within the brain where the signals are received and interpreted.
In my life of working with and studying wildlife I suspected that they possessed not only the senses that we are aware of but probably some that we do not know about and possibly never will. They seemed to sense and respond to things that I could not perceive.
For instance, I remember watching two small birds in a bush on top of a canyon near hole #7 Tucson course. They hadn’t noticed me, even though I was very close, suddenly one of the birds saw me and flew up very high in a large arc and then swooped down into the canyon and swerved into some bush probably 400 yards away. I thought its companion would not know where it had gone. Another minute goes by and the second bird still hasn’t seen me. Suddenly it becomes aware of my presence and it takes off. Of course it ends up in the same bush as the first one. I could figure that was perhaps their home port and they would retreat to it if they sensed danger.
What I could not explain is that both startled birds flew high into the air and followed the same arc and flight path to this bush a minute later. Now if two fish had done this we could surmise that the first fish had left a current path in the water or perhaps a scent trail. We are told that these birds do not have a sense of smell. Could the first bird have left an air current or some other possibilities. Don’t you love a mystery?
Those of you that have pets know that they communicate with you in their own way and maybe in ways that others don’t understand. Does a bird communicate with other birds only by sound or could it be the flick of its tail or the wink of an eye or something else that we have no idea about?
So much more to learn!
The commonly held human senses are as follows:
- Sight: This technically is two senses given the two distinct types of receptors present, one for color (cones) and one for brightness (rods).
- Taste: This is sometimes argued to be five senses by itself due to the differing types of taste receptors (sweet, salty, sour, bitter, and umami [umami describes foods with an inherent savoriness. It has been described as brothy or meaty]).
- Touch: This has been found to be different from pressure, temperature, pain, and itch sensors.
- Pressure: the faculty by which pressure upon the surface of the body is perceived
- Itch: Surprisingly, this is a distinct sensor system from other touch-related senses.
- Thermoception: Ability to sense heat and cold. This also is thought of as more than one sense. This is not just because of the two hot/cold receptors, but also because there is a completely different type of thermoceptor, in terms of the mechanism for detection, in the brain. These thermoceptors in the brain are used for monitoring internal body temperature.
- Sound: Detecting vibrations along some medium, such as air or water that is in contact with your ear drums.
- Smell: Yet another of the sensors that work off of a chemical reaction. This sense combines with taste to produce flavors.
- Proprioception: (sense of relative position of body parts). This sense gives you the ability to tell where your body parts are, relative to other body parts. This sense is one of the things police officers test when they pull over someone who they think is driving drunk. The “close your eyes and touch your nose” test is testing this sense. This gives you the ability to scratch an itch on your foot without looking at your foot to see where your hand is relative to your foot.
- Tension Sensors: These are found in such places as your muscles and allow the brain the ability to monitor muscle tension.
- Nociception (pain): This was once thought to simply be the result of overloading other senses, such as “touch”, but this has been found not to be the case and instead, it is its own unique sensory system. There are three distinct types of pain receptors: cutaneous (skin), somatic (bones and joints), and visceral (body organs).
- Equilibrioception: The sense that allows you to keep your balance and sense body movement in terms of acceleration and directional changes. This sense also allows for perceiving gravity. The sensory system for this is found in your inner ears and is called the vestibular labyrinthine system. Anyone who’s ever had this sense go out on them on occasion knows how important this is. When it’s not working or malfunctioning, you literally can’t tell up from down and moving from one location to another without aid is nearly impossible.
- Stretch Receptors: These are found in such places as the lungs, bladder, stomach, and the gastrointestinal tract. A type of stretch receptor, that senses dilation of blood vessels, is also often involved in headaches. Time to look for the restroom?
- Chemoreceptors: These trigger an area of the medulla in the brain that is involved in detecting blood born hormones and drugs. It also is involved in the vomiting reflex.
- Thirst: This system more or less allows your body to monitor its hydration level and so your body knows when it should tell you to drink.
- Hunger: This system allows your body to detect when you need to eat something.
- Magnetoception: This is the ability to detect magnetic fields, which is principally useful in providing a sense of direction when detecting the Earth’s magnetic field. Unlike most birds, humans do not have a strong Magnetoception; however, experiments have demonstrated that we do tend to have some sense of magnetic fields. Birds use the Earth's magnetic field to navigate but scientists are still unsure of how it works. New research finds that a photochemical compass may simulate how use the magnetic field, along with light, to navigate.
- Time: This one is debated as no singular mechanism has been found that allows people to perceive time. However, experimental data has conclusively shown humans have a startling accurate sense of time, particularly when younger. Numerous experiments have demonstrated that people do have the ability to detect accurately the passage of time. One experiment showed that, without consciously counting or anything of the like, a group of 19 to 24 year olds were able, on average, to tell when 3 minutes was up within a 3 second margin of error. Interestingly, the age group of 60-80 tended to average perceiving 3 minutes pass at around 3 minutes and 40 seconds consistently within the test group. This would seem to indicate whatever mechanism we use to sense time slows as we age and thus as we get older time seems to pass faster to us. Thus the statement that life is like a roll of toilet paper. “The closer you get to the end the faster it goes.”