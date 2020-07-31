He’s a number’s man. And now he’s also the former treasurer of the SaddleBrooke Singers. Though Jim Barrett is no longer the designated finance manager, we are pleased to report Jim will continue singing with us. Thanks, Jim, for the ten years you spent adding, subtracting and keeping us balanced. Our musical organization was blessed with a treasurer who has a mind for math. Jim spent 45 years teaching mathematical science before retiring; spending his last ten years in the classrooms of the University of Arizona.
Jim's love of music and performing started early. Jim’s dad, who sang in the church choir and in award-winning barbershop quartets, influenced his interest in music. Consequently, from grade school through his teen years, Jim sang in choirs. In high school, Jim also played piano and sang vocals with his fellow teenage buddies in a dance band. There he also got started in theater, where he secured the lead in the “King and I.” In college Jim sang in opera productions and musical choruses. Later, as an adult residing in Detroit’s suburbs Jim enjoyed singing and acting in numerous Community Theater productions. He was cast in roles and leads for musicals including “Hello Dolly", "The Music Man,” and “Brigadoon."
During Jim's 19 years living in SaddleBrooke, he has sung with the SaddleBrooke Singers for 14 of those years. He also performed in a quartet or as a soloist in eight Variety Show productions. The SaddleBrooke Performing Arts Guild cast Jim in “Christmas in The Brooke” and “Romance in the Brooke”. The Prime Time Players also offered roles to Jim in productions such as the “The Dining Room” and “39 Steps.”
“I love the thrill of being in a show,” Jim explains. “When the curtain goes up and the lights come on you feel a tingling, extra energy, and it takes your performance to a higher level.”
Jim and his wife Kathie, both retired teachers, have been married 55 years. They have a mutual love of singing; they met in college while singing in the church choir. The Barrett’s have two daughters, Heather who works for Dell Computers in Austin, Texas and Allison, a United Airline pilot based in St. Louis, Missouri.
Jim volunteers with the AARP, recently passing IRS tests and completing AARP training to become a volunteer trained income preparer. Jim now assists only individuals referred by ARRP in filing a variety of income tax forms and schedules.
Jim encourages “anyone who sings to join us in the SaddleBrooke Singers. We have a great director, put on great shows, and have a great comradery.” If you are interested in singing with us when we meet again, phone our president, Stephanie Mattie at (309) 714-2474.
Unfortunately, the SaddleBrooke Singers board regretfully announces, due to health and safety concerns related to singing and COVID-19, the cancellation of all rehearsals and performances until 2021. Information about ticket refunds, and updates about the Singers schedule, can be found at www.SaddleBrookeSingers.org.