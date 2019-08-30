(Normandy, France – June 5,6, 2019) --- Low hanging steel blue clouds pushed inland along the coast of Normandy on Wednesday, June 5, as final preparations for the 75th anniversary of D-Day were underway. In France, an unfriendly layer of marine breeze met my face, as I looked out at the choppy English Channel in the early dawn hours. There was a pale impatient morning glow obsessing on the horizon. Lights were winking on in small towns and villages up and down the coast. Locals were going about their business as people from around the world were assembling for the many memorials scheduled over the next 48 hours. At that moment, it was eerily quiet while this writer gathered thoughts, hopes, and prayers for such a historic occasion.
Old warriors from the past in wheelchairs, with walkers, and canes saluted each other with gnarled, trembling hands. Relics of uniforms from long ago were dedicatedly presented by the assemblage with great decency. Tears were abundant as they gazed out to the sea, minds full of memories recalling their experiences in this very place so long ago. These last living military heroes from D-Day realized they may never come this way again because of age and health. It was indeed a legion of honor. I was humbled by their sacrifice, spirit, and the very soul of their existence.
The following day, the actual day of the invasion precisely 75 years ago, morning clouds gave way to a mostly sunny sky and warmer temperatures. In a way, it seemed to be God's great gift to mankind so that those assembled could remember in peace the glory of their being and what was accomplished across this part of the world after a continent lost its freedom.
In the small towns, villages, and fields dotting the Normandy coast old, thin roads were jammed with people and vehicles. Most folks just parked where they could and walked the rest of the way to the cliffs overlooking all the vast landing beaches while crossing in the footsteps of retreating German soldiers as they fled their former stronghold shore defense line 75 years ago. That was when the war turned, and the Nazi's were forced out of France and back towards Berlin.
Observances included a 21-cannon salute. There were fly-overs with antique, vintage and contemporary aircraft, some trailing red, white, and blue contrails. Even parachutists jumped from WWII Airborne airplanes filling the sky with splendid round blanched chutes dimpling across the countryside. Flags from participating countries snapped in the breeze, and beautiful floral wreaths were in abundance.
At COLLEVILLE-SUR-MER, France, the American cemetery, the days' formal ceremony was held with heads of state, most who did not serve in the military, offering opinions and dialogues. The speakers provided commentary on their view of history, honor, duty, and value of sacrifice. Current military men and women in uniform attended to the old veterans who had returned to this killing field likely for the last time for a most glorious of glory days.
Behind this seated group were the iconic 9,300 white crosses in perfect rows, splayed out for acres overlooking the beach below and the bright blue ocean. Men were on their knees in the green grass next to the stone markers, citing prayers, and moments of a personal note. And there were the two most beautiful, stately white flag poles on each side of the cemetery, the tallest I have ever witnessed, with immense American flags casting an ever-loving eye upon the lads interred below.
They turned the tide of war, these gallant men. One hopes we, as a society of mankind, may never be forced to do it again. Standing silently, I listened to the stories, the personal memories of battle from these men and realized how small I am in their stead. But pride has no standing as to size, and the virtuoso of pride that I felt was well beyond my humble self.
Jerry Wilkerson lives in SaddleBrooke. He is a former press secretary for two U.S. Congressmen, a prior Chicago CBS radio reporter and talk show host and a naval veteran. He also served as a Police Commissioner. Email franchise@att.net