Happy trails to you, until we meet again.
Happy trails to you, keep smilin' until then.
Who cares about the clouds when we're together?
Just sing a song and bring the sunny weather.
Happy trails to you, 'till we meet again.
Hopefully, we will all, happily, meet again for patio gatherings, dinner out with friends and theater/concert presentations. But, in the meantime, let’s return to those thrilling days of yesteryear with these seemingly “western” sayings.
Take the Bull by the Horns
We know this saying to mean: time to find your courage and deal with a difficult situation head-on. According to the Encyclopedia of Word and Phrase Origins, by Robert Hendrickson, this term probably originated in Spain, where Spanish banderilleros plant darts in the neck of a bull and, eventually, seize the bull by the horns after the bull is tired. It could also have originated in the Southwest portion of the United States, where early ranchers wrestled steers or bulls in a very popular sport called “bulldogging,” which is still done in rodeos today.
Straight from the Horse’s Mouth
Horse racing afficionados are probably more familiar with this idiom, as it represents a sure thing in betting on a horse...even one-step better than the most trusted authorities are, regarding the details of a race horse (e.g., stable lads, the form of the horse, its trainers, etc.). It is thought that this phrase was from the latter part of the 19th Century and was first published in the London newspaper Reynolds Newspaper, June 1896:
As the great British nation takes far more interest in horse racing than in politics, the exchange of rulers would be delightful, because, look you, we'd get all our tips straight from the horse's mouths, instead of being deluded and swindled every day by their lordly owners.
Die with Your Boots on
The phrase, as it is used today, means to work really hard to the very end of a project/job. It is not literal in nature, of course. However, this phrase might refer to soldiers who died up until the 17th Century. The word “boot,” in this context, means a piece of armor that the soldiers would wear to protect their legs. This saying referred to soldiers who died while on active duty on the battlefield.
Highfalutin’
While this word represents a popular restaurant in Tucson (Highfalutin’ Rapid Western Grill), in the 19th Century Americans used this word to express their displeasure with those who flaunted their power and wealth. The word means pompous, haughty, arrogant or pretentious. The word was one of a number of epithets of the time, including “stuck-up” and “stuffed shirt.” There is another theory regarding this word, however. Some lexicographers suggest that the “falutin” in the word refers to “fluting,” or meaning to play a flute and that the high speech sound represents the delicate, airy fake speech of the hoity-toity rich people, hence the pretentiousness of the wealthy.