One of the most interesting, remarkable, and thoroughly exciting persons I have met is a gentle yet complex man named Bob White, who resides today in the foothills north of Scottsdale. He and his wife, Pat, live in a multi-level home flowing down a rocky mountainside. The residence is genuinely beyond imagination, stunningly fascinating, and could easily be a satellite Smithsonian Museum. So, you might call him a collector of sorts. White certainly is a historian, especially when it comes to Tom Mix and the wild west. The elegant complex is chock full of priceless historical collections. And, and then there are the cars, many of them. But the car I was after belonged to a movie star named Tom Mix, who crashed the 1937 Cord along a desert highway about 30-minutes from SaddleBrooke. The accident took the 60-year old's life on a sun-drenched October Saturday afternoon in 1940. White owns the historic vehicle.

Tom Mix made 336 films; all but 10 of them were silent. He was, at the time, the highest-paid Hollywood star earning a startling sum of $17,500 per week. Many of his films were shot in Arizona . He was well-known and highly celebrated around Tucson. Mix was arguably the most popular person in the world in the 1920s due to the silver screen and his incredible charisma.

(Insert photo of Jerry Wilkerson in Tom Mix's car)(Photo 1)

When I left Washington, D.C. as a former Congressional Press Secretary, later chief lobbyist for the International Franchise Association, and other sordid jobs, I moved as far west as I could get from what's known today as 57 square miles of misery and despair, surrounded by reality. T he District of Columbia. W here you can always "smell the dang pork-a-cookin" cause it's the place you send your money. My move was to a rental beach house perched on a cliff overlooking the blue Pacific north of Carmel-by-the-Sea, California. It is there that I found bliss and life as a human being again.

Further south down the coast is the craggy seaside community of Pebble Beach, where the crem de la crem of car show extravaganzas is annually held. It is called the Concourse d'Elegance. I asked Bob about the joy and triumph he felt when he entered his celebrated restored Cord at this world-famous oceanfront golf course in 2012.

"The top show in the world for car events is Pebble Beach," White said. "Winning at PB is by far the most exciting car experience in the world. They have a 60-mile run on Friday before the Concours on Sunday. If you drive your car on the tour, you will win in the event of a tie. It is a nervous time. There is a coffee break midway. Our car was starting to overheat due to a very tight-low mileage engine, and it hit the top of the heat gauge just as we pulled in. Whew! The motor cooled, and next, the tour group stopped in Carmel for lunch. It is a much sought-after event. The crowds are huge, another nervous time.

"I witnessed a woman bring her dog up on the rear bumper to what looked like a photo op. As I looked back, the dog scratched three inches down the side of the car. I heard it, but she and that dog were out of there before I could get back there. We were devastated. There was no way to fix damage like that before the judging. We knew we were out of the running. But guess what? We were sitting next to a judge at the Saturday night ball. He said don't worry about it; tell the judges what happened. I t seems that anything that happens on the driving tour will not go against you."

Bob White and his "cigarette cream" colored Cord won the top award in his class at Pebble Beach that year, ten-years-ago, this summer.

After seeing the old picture below of the Cord wreck site north and west of SaddleBrooke, I can only guess what it took for Bob to professionally restore the Cord to its glorious past. There is the time sourcing parts, professional rebuilders, paint artists, leather crafters, and, of course, the revenue he dedicated to fulfilling this labor of love project.

(Insert photo of Tom Mix's car upside down)(Photo 2)

In the early afternoon of October 12, 1940, Tom Mix's Cord lay upside down in a wash along Highway 79, about 17-miles southeast of Florence. The bridge in the background of this photo was under construction. Rescuers used large timbers to wedge the car up and pull Tom Mix's body from underneath. The actor was face down in the soft sand of the wash bottom with a broken neck. Otherwise, there was not a scratch on him. It is estimated that Mix was going more than 75-miles-an-hour before the fatal crash.

(Insert AP photo of guys standing around a car)(Photo 3)

The wrecked Cord was towed to Alfred Westerman's Garage in Florence, with millage stopped at 53,340. The windshield was nearly flattened, as were door windows when the vehicle flipped upside down. The coffin-nosed Super-Charged Phaeton Cabriolet sustained substantial front-end damage.

(Insert photo of a car dash here)(Photo 4)

The Tom Mix Cord was fully restored to its precise original condition when manufactured in Indiana, including the red leather interior and dash. Note in the photo above the ivory pistol grips with the TM brand carved on the 1930's era Smith and Wesson 357 Magnum with a 6.5-inch barrel. The revolver is holstered in leather just under the steering wheel. Tom was known to fire it at jackrabbits in the desert while driving, usually with the top down. I ran my hands around the original steering wheel with the TM brand on the horn button. Beguiling!

(Insert photo of Tom Mix with daughter)(Photo 5)

Thirty-miles from SaddleBrooke, on December 5, 1947, Gene Autry dedicated the Tom Mix Monument along AZ Rt. 79. He played "Back in the Saddle Again" on the guitar while sitting on a cotton trailer loaded with hay bales for chairs. Bob White thinks Tom and Tony would have approved.

"I never claimed to be an actor. I just wanted to put on a good clean show for the young kids and make a good impression in our coming generation." –Tom Mix

According to Bob and Pat White, "We didn't restore the Tom Mix Cord to win awards. We did it to preserve a piece of history, to see it as it appeared in 1940, just as Tom Mix drove it." As a historian, researcher, analyst, documentarian, and collector, White has succeeded beyond any man's expectations.

Award-winning writer Jerry Wilkerson lives in SaddleBrooke. He is a former press secretary for two U.S. Congressmen and a prior WBBM CBS Chicago Newsradio correspondent and Chicago Daily News contributor. Wilkerson is a retired police commissioner and Navy veteran. Email: franchise@att.net.