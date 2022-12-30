COVID has unfortunately caused many vacation plans to be cancelled or postponed for everyone, so the idea of traveling throughout all of Europe for two months to 20 countries in the summer of 2022 seemed unachievable and certainly ill advised. That is just the kind of challenge that C. Andy Anderson enjoys! As reported by this newspaper over the years, Andy, who is a 19-year resident of SaddleBrooke is no newcomer to challenging travel. Andy is a member of the Traveler’s Century Club (100 countries visited is required for membership) and has lived on four continents and visited 212 countries and island groups. Some of his adventures were beyond challenging, such as the nine days he spent in North Korea in the summer of 2012.

Many, including that one, are documented in his published book, With God as my Navigator, Living Geography One Adventure at a Time. So, all he needed was a willing travel mate and Susie Anderson is perfectly suited for this kind of travel. Andy and Susie like to tell people that they have 92-years of collective married experience but only five of those years together. Andy and Susie both lost their spouses, one to cancer and one to stroke, and found each other right here in SaddleBrooke, marrying in 2017. Susie never got to travel, as her late husband didn’t care for that, and she had only been to five countries (mostly in her youth) when she married Andy. Now, after five-years of marriage, she has been to 60 countries with more planned in the near future.

So, what is this journey in Europe this past summer which seems so challenging? Well, it was two ocean cruises, two river boat cruises, plus a rail trip throughout Switzerland, all in one journey and all tightly packed into 60 days! It sounds crazy for sure, but they got it done without a single glitch with the help of a great travel agent.

The journey began in Lisbon, Portugal with a cruise of the Iberian Peninsula, including Madeira, the Canary Islands, Morocco, and Gibraltar. After visits in Cadiz and the Costa del Sol in Spain, the Andersons landed in Barcelona to finish the cruise. From there, it was a rail trip to Avignon, France for their first river boat trip up the Rhone river to Lyon. Then they took a train to Paris and did something that Susie had wanted to do all her life. She always wanted to climb the Eiffel Tower and they both did that on a sunny day in Paris. 1,348 steps up and down are all it took. Susie was a lot more excited about that than was Andy, but they got it done!

From Paris, the Andersons travelled by river boat to Prague. It’s a long way to the Moselle River from Paris for the start of the cruise, but on the way, they had the privilege to visit the American cemetery in Luxembourg. General George Patton is buried in front of his troops who died in the battle of the Bulge in the cemetery in Luxembourg. It’s a beautiful, tranquil site even though it is right next to a busy airport, and it is a somber reminder of all that our troops sacrificed over there for the freedom we enjoy.

The river cruise between Paris and Prague is actually on three rivers: the Moselle, the Middle Rhine, and the Main. Low water was rumored to threaten the journey, but all three rivers were circumnavigated without any problems. The middle Rhine offered a day of cruising past about 60 castles and was certainly a highlight! Prague was stunningly beautiful and Susie was able to cross that city off her ever shortening bucket list. A river stop prior to Prague was Nuremberg, Germany where the Andersons stood on the field and saw the podium close up where Hitler addressed tens of thousands.

From Prague, a short flight took the Andersons to Zurich, just in time for a week-long train (actually dozens of trains) journey around Switzerland. A big highlight of that trip was taking an elevator down into the depths for a walk around inside the little Matterhorn glacier In Zermatt! The Swiss trip ended in Lucerne and a flight to Oslo, Norway began the last cruise of this journey on the Baltic Sea. This one was somewhat different as the Andersons were joined for this part of the adventure by their dear SaddleBrooke friends, Pam and Tom Henie. Prior to the cruise, the four of them met up at a hotel on Sonja Henie Boulevard. That was purposely planned as Tom is a nephew of the famous Norwegian figure skater and movie star, Sonja Henie, having lived with her in Hollywood as a child. Seeing various sights around Oslo that celebrated Sonja Henie with the Henies was very special. The final cruise hit most of the Baltic and Scandinavian countries (excluding Russia, of course) and ended in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Highlights there were a visit to Ann Frank’s home and of course, a cruise on the canals.

So, what was new on this entire itinerary for Andy? A few different towns were new but no new countries. Andy enjoys going to these countries again because of the joy of new discovery they give to Susie. His favorite saying by an unknown author is, “No man steps in the same river twice, because it’s not the same river and he’s not the same man.”

The inevitable question is—would they do such a long journey again? The answer is… absolutely not. It’s just too long to be away from their beautiful home in SaddleBrooke. Was it fun? It was, and the constant variety made it interesting. So, what about COVID restrictions? There were virtually none as they travelled from country to country and only had to wear masks two or three times for a short period of time.

So, what is the next destination for the Andersons? It will be their third attempt (after being cancelled two-years in a row) at Susie’s first visit to South America and a cruise from Santiago, Chile to Buenos Aires, Argentina, with an extension to Iguazu Falls and Rio de Janeiro. Actually, by the time this newspaper goes to print for residents to read, they will be on our way to South America! This cruise is one Andy has been anticipating for some time, due to the possibility that he will get to experience a new island group, the Falkland Islands. Andy lived in South America as a GE executive and is fluent in Spanish, having worked in the language for 10-years. He is anxious to show the continent to Susie since an earlier trip planned for Peru and Ecuador was cancelled due to COVID. The Anderson’s desire is that reading this expose of their adventures in travel will encourage those of you who have been reluctant to venture out to give it a try and perhaps realize a dream or two.