A lemon slice plucked from your tree
floats on the top of my ice water—
supported by cubes underneath—
as my lips draw in a sip
of tangy water
thinking of you.
Random thoughts
come and go with no direction,
some have a bitter-sweet tang,
some dance on butterfly wings,
some start, fade, and reappear,
each with the flavor of you.
Dancing, oh how I remember dancing:
sparkling eyes filled with laughter
joyfully gleefully owning the music—
ice cubes melted, leaving a slice
of lemon plucked from your tree
at the bottom.