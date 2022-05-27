A lemon slice plucked from your tree

floats on the top of my ice water—

supported by cubes underneath—

as my lips draw in a sip

of tangy water

thinking of you.

Random thoughts

come and go with no direction,

some have a bitter-sweet tang,

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

some dance on butterfly wings,

some start, fade, and reappear,

each with the flavor of you.

Dancing, oh how I remember dancing:

sparkling eyes filled with laughter

joyfully gleefully owning the music—

ice cubes melted, leaving a slice

of lemon plucked from your tree

at the bottom.