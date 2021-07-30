In December 1870 at Infantry Camp, high in the Pinal Mountains, Captain Evan Miles, Company E, 21st Infantry, took over the position of Camp Commandant. With progress being made on construction of the post’s buildings, Captain Miles turned the main focus of the troops, who also scouted Indians and escorted supply wagon trains, to building a suitable wagon road connecting the Camp with Florence and its chain of supplies.
That effort was initiated in January 1871 by Thomas R. Ewing, who led a party from Florence with a train of 13 wagons loaded with commissary stores from a farm on the Gila early on the 13th. Arriving at the Ewing home on the 14th, a distance of 28-miles, Mr. Ewing claimed having made an excellent highway as they advanced toward Camp Picket Post. “On the 15th, Mr. Ewing led 70 pack mules over the trail to Infantry Camp, 12-miles, making the trip in five hours.”
Although Mr. Ewing made good time on his trip with mules over the route’s last leg to Infantry Camp, the troops would endure bone-breaking labor over the next six-months to create a passable wagon road around and to the north of King’s Crown Peak, nearly reaching its summit, far short of Stoneman’s intention of grading to Infantry Camp and the city of Globe beyond that. This ascent would take on the name of “Stoneman’s Grade.”
Along the modern-day US Highway 60 from Picket Post Mountain to several miles beyond Superior, the Pinal Mountains possess exposed rock formations, many of them hoodoos or spindles of boulders, separate from other nearby rock formations. From the top of the peaks to the gorges below are sheer drops of several hundred feet.
Circumnavigation of the most treacherous part of this series of forbidding canyons in 1871 required the Army troops find a route farther back into the mountains. Injuries must have been frequent. Lt. Silva’s injuries sustained in a fall were so severe that, in March 1871, he was granted a six-month leave of absence. Given the magnitude of the troops’ formidable work, hoodoos resembling sharp teeth and a sheer plummet to the dark depths gaping below, the soldiers must have thought one gorge not unlike the open maw of Hell. They named it “Devil’s Canyon.”
Unknown as to whether additional troops were needed due to illness or injury or the sheer extent of the proposed route, more soldiers rotated into Infantry Camp. Arriving in chilly, mid-February, 130 recruits were assigned to Camp Grant and Infantry Camp, at about the same time the loaned Troop K soldiers returned to Camp Grant. In mid-March, A Company, 21st Infantry, was reassigned to Infantry Camp from Camp McDowell. This raised the manpower another 100 soldiers. Therefore, four companies, each company numbering a minimum of 100 soldiers, plus those recruits assigned in February brought Infantry Camp to an approximate total of 500 men.
Colonel Stoneman, Commander of the Department of Arizona, touted his accomplishments when and where he could. In his Order’s No. 2, dated April 9, 1871, from Headquarters Department of Arizona, in the Field, Camp Pinal, the Colonel issued the following report, which included the Camp’s name change: “The establishment of an infantry camp, now Camp Pinal, has had the effect of driving the Pinals out of the country, and a few of them are going into Camp Grant, and the rest north of the Salt River, where they have joined the Tontos.”
Almost any report, orders or issuances from Colonel Stoneman quickly resulted in a sarcastic rebuttal in The Arizona Citizen. In the issue of April 15, 1871, Editor John Wasson excoriated the Camp: “Infantry Camp has led to nothing but the employment of a large force in making roads, in performing Post and escort duties, the killing of a number of men and destruction and capture of much private and public property; and probably has driven some of the Indians from places where they rarely did harm, down into the settlements…We shall be glad to chronicle better fruit of these Posts.”
To be continued.
