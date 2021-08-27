In April 1871, in addition to the Army soldiers’ road building efforts high in the Pinal Mountains, there were other big goings-on at Camp Pinal.
J. H. Vaughn, owner of a small sutler store in Surprise Valley, and Jim Fay, who was to run the sawmill at Camp Pinal when built, put their heads together to defy Colonel George Stoneman’s strict orders forbidding liquor at any military post. Without whiskey, a sutler was of little account. With the Army paymaster due with four months’ pay, Vaughn and Fay bought ten gallons of whiskey in Florence, “cleaned out empty coal oil cans, daubed them with paint, marked them ‘machine oil,’ and placed them with the sawmill supplies to be shipped to Fay. Everything worked out all right, and the ‘oil’ duly arrived by governmental pack train, and when the paymaster arrived [Vaughn and Fay] were ready for him.” On Sunday mornings, they dispensed that whiskey with great care for 50 cents a drink or filled two canteens for $15. Vaughn and Fay figured that “a few [soldiers] might stroll from camp, take a social drink, and play a little ‘draw [poker],’ away from the prying eyes of the first sergeant …”
At the same time, county officers and the location for the seat of Maricopa County, newly created by the Sixth Arizona Territorial Legislature, were to be elected. Hellings’ Mill or East Phoenix vied for county seat against Mason City, which was Charley Mason’s ranch near Camp Pinal. “They in Phenix (sic) afterward said that the people of Florence, across the river and then in Pima County, did the voting at Stiles’ ranch; be this as it may, [Vaughn] can vouch for Picket Post for [he] did the marking. Some 130 voted, all but two for Mason City for the county seat.”
With the strong number of votes cast by farmers, government packers and soldiers who reenlisted within the Territory, Vaughn and his buddies and perhaps a few soldiers wanted to celebrate. However, they were surprised at the sudden appearance of the commanding officer, Lt. Riley, Company A, 21st Infantry, a strict disciplinarian. Vaughn assured Riley there was no whiskey at the Camp.
Then, an on-duty sentry called out, “Halt!”
“Man with a little Mason City whiskey,” answered Vaughn’s friend.
The jig was up.
As it turned out, “Picket Post and Stiles’ ranch had cast a bigger vote than the rest of the county combined, but the board of supervisors being equal to the occasion, Picket Post was counted out. Cause: ‘Illegality of election, whiskey at military post,’ and Phenix (sic) just ‘jingoed’ Mason City out of the county seat.”
Events in and about Arizona Territory occurred quickly in the spring and summer of 1871. General George Crook assumed command of the Department of Arizona on June 1 and one of his first orders was for the abandonment of Camp Pinal, which was at once carried out. The last troops left on the Fourth of July, probably a true day of independence from their bruising labors on the wagon road.
John Wasson, Editor of The Arizona Citizen, wasted no time in expressing in his usual vituperative and incendiary prose his back-hand salute to the desertion of Camp Pinal and to Stoneman’s departure. “A large number of teams have just gone to bring away what’s left of Stoneman’s crowning and latest folly—Camp Pinal. Aside from a worse than waste of time of several companies for over half a year, that Camp cost Uncle Sam over $150,000. Every man who has not a false pride in sticking to a hastily formed opinion or report says a more senseless expenditure of time, money and labor never came under his observation … With months of labor by scores of troops, there is no passable road for wagons to the Camp, and it would take months more to make one. The exit of Pinal follows closely on that of its illustrious originator, and thereby is a great savings to Uncle Sam. Pinal was of just as much use in Arizona as Stoneman.”
Venetia Hobson Lewis is the author of historical fiction, nonfiction and award-winning short stories. For a copy of this article’s complete Bibliography, please e-mail the author at venetiahobsonlewis@gmail.com.