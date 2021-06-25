During the Indian Wars, Colonel George Stoneman arrived in Arizona Territory in early July 1870 as the new Commander of the Department of Arizona. He and his entourage swept through the existing military posts to assess the situation and to plan his strategy. That September Stoneman issued Special Field Orders No. 4 from Camp Grant on September 27, 1870, granting authority to Captain William McC. Netterville of the 21st U.S. Infantry to find a suitable location in Mason’s Valley for a new post called “Infantry Camp.” Subsequently known as Camp Pinal, the Camp’s entire existence lasted a mere ten or eleven months, about the same length of time left in Stoneman’s tenuous hold over his new assignment.
Mason’s Valley lies between the Pinal and Superstition Mountains (then known as the Salt Mountains) at the head of Mineral Creek, a tributary of the Gila River and 50-miles north of Camp Grant. The Pinal Mountains, ranging in altitude from 4,500 to 5,500-feet above sea level, overlook much of the territory in Pinal and Gila Counties, but the location is rugged and remote, making it particularly inhospitable, costly and dangerous for man, horse and transportation by wagon of supplies and armaments.
Upon the issuance of the Colonel’s report to his military superiors, dated October 31, 1870, which was not disseminated to Arizona newspapers until months later, Stoneman’s plan became apparent. Camp Grant was to relocate fifty miles to the north, the exact area Captain Netterville searched. Tucson Depot, warehousing military supplies, was to be shuttered, but Yuma Depot would remain open. His plan meant that requisite supplies would travel 210-miles from Yuma to Florence and from there 40-miles to Camp Pinal. Camp Grant’s location on the San Pedro River at its confluence with Aravaipa Creek was a comparatively short distance of 57-miles from the Tucson Depot on the main road. Of course, the main sticking point of Stoneman’s plan was there were no roads past Florence into the Pinal Mountains. Supply roads had to be built. Military troops sent to Arizona to protect settlers from Indian attacks were to be those road builders.
On an immediate basis, the servicing and provisioning of Infantry Camp required an intermediate staging area at a lower altitude and in a relatively level area. The land to the north and the northeast of Florence on the Gila River is flat, until beginning its upward slope at the foothills of the Pinal Mountains, where the grade increases. When Colonel Stoneman came through that area on his initial assessment, he found a small valley encompassing 20-acres of good grass and cottonwoods along a creek now known as Queen Creek. Near the base of the statuesque Picket Post Mountain, Camp Picket, more frequently referred to as “Camp Picket Post,” was established for probable use mainly as a staging area and, to a lesser degree, as an appearance of protection during the extent of its short existence for the very few settlers nearby.
Captain Netterville and the initial military presence of Companies E, G, and I of the 21st Infantry, augmented by an officer and twenty-five enlisted men from Troop K, 1st Cavalry, on loan from Camp Grant, trudged from there on foot or horseback over mountainous terrain with a rise in elevation of almost 3,000-feet to the spot Netterville previously selected, near the modern day village of Top of the World, Arizona. Only supplied with 20 days of rations for these nearly 400 men meant that water, food and housing became primary focuses.
The picturesque valley selected for Infantry Camp’s site had no stream; water wells were dug to depths ranging from three to twenty feet. In November, Tucson ranchers initiated large drives of cattle herds north to supply the new camp. And to make matters worse, the winter of 1870 was exceedingly cold, freezing at the higher altitudes, and with deep snow. Tents went up the first few days of December for temporary shelter while the men set about felling trees by axe in Mason’s Valley for building quarters. Luckily, the valley was thickly covered with oak, pines, cedar and cherry trees. A sawmill that would speed up the building process was shipped by the military in late March or early April.
