The Falkland Islands, situated in the Southern hemisphere close to Patagonian Argentina, offers a unique opportunity for adventure travelers who desire an up close and personal encounter with nature. The islands boast a population of only 1,200 inhabitants and over 700,000 sheep but more importantly, and not well known, is the fact that there are thousands of penguins of five different species and tens of thousands of a wide variety of birds living there, some of which are unique to the islands.

The Falkland Islands, known to Argentina as the Malvinas were, as most of us remember, the site of a 76-day war in 1982 between the United Kingdom and Argentina. Margaret Thatcher won that war for a local population fiercely loyal to Britain after the sinking of an Argentine battleship. The islands’ popularity as a tourist destination is just beginning to catch on as cruise ships stop with more regularity after two-years of isolation due to COVID. It’s not an easy destination due to winds that often shut down the sea entrance to the main island, where most of the population reside in the capital of Stanley.

Susie and Andy Anderson, residents of SaddleBrooke, had a bit more than high winds to worry about as they prepared for their mid-January South American cruise, which included a visit to the Falklands. Andy was diagnosed with severe vascular stenosis which required a new heart valve and a pacemaker. The doctors at Pima Heart in Tucson were very accommodating and arranged a pre-Christmas TAVR heart valve procedure so that they could likely make the trip. The medical professionals assured the Andersons that yes, they could still do the cruise which, due to COVID, had been cancelled two-years in a row.

Everything worked out as planned, and the Andersons flew to Santiago, Chile on Thursday, January 12 for the cruise which would take them around Cape Horn to Buenos, Aires and Rio de Janeiro, with a full day in the Falkland Islands included. Due to the aforementioned cruise cancelations, Viking had provided lots of free credits which could be used for excursions. One of those was for a small plane ride from Stanley to a privately owned island in the Falklands called Bleaker island.

As the ship neared the Falklands, the captain reported gale force winds but said they should subside during the night. Sure enough, as the ship anchored outside the harbor for tender operations to the islands, the sun was shining and the ever present winds were greatly lessened. This was unexpected as the ship’s previous port stop at Ushuaia had been cancelled due to high winds, and the stop before that in Punta Arenas was possible but with sustained winds of 60-miles-per-hour which made for very uncomfortable walking.

As the small, six passenger one pilot twin engine propeller plane neared Bleaker Island after a 40-minute flight from Stanley, there did seem to be one little problem easily detected from the air. There was no runway! Say what? No problem, the small plane came in for a smooth landing on the grass which was “mowed” by sea birds and sheep to almost a putting green length. The owners of this rather large island were waiting in 2-4x4s to take the six arriving guests (three in each vehicle) on what certainly felt like a safari to various scenic sites around the island brimming with penguins. Unlike most such places as the Galápagos Islands, where visitors are permitted to walk only on designated pathways which provide limited access to the animals in a totally controlled manner, here, visitors are free to walk amongst the penguins and the penguins don’t seem to mind and in fact, are quite curious.

In fact, upon nearing a bunch of penguins clustered together, a young juvenile (one can tell by the fact that he still has a downy coat) began to walk toward Andy. As Susie observed him, she assumed he would be fearful and stop a distance away, but no, he kept walking toward her husband. The young Gentoo penguin kept walking toward Andy like he was reuniting with a long-lost friend, stopping within two-feet of him, observing him with curiosity. Several people from our small group were standing near Andy, but for some unknown reason the penguin seemed to specifically pick Andy out from our small group. The juvenile Gentoo stood still right in front of him, observing for quite some time until it was time for the Andersons to move on. Even then, he didn’t seem to want to move. It was a moment that was almost magical, where human and animal connected in a mysterious way that only God can provide. The little penguin was certainly a very curious new, little friend for Andy.

There are five types of penguins there of various sizes: the Magellanic, the Gentoo, the King, the Macaroni and the Rock Hopper. Each is readily identifiable by size, distinct features, and feet. The Rock Hopper are particularly interesting to visit as they hop up steep rocks to congregate on high bluffs (often very scenic) above the ocean. They do this to avoid the sea lions below who are unable to reach such remote heights due to their size. After a most enjoyable and unhurried visit to three sites where penguins were abundant, the vehicles headed for the only houses on the island next to an enormous congregation of cormorants numbering in the tens of thousands. These sea birds congregate in this manner for protection against the winds and the Skuas (killer birds ). The weakest of the cormorants are relegated to the fringe of this bird formation, and they are most vulnerable to the Skuas. This was an impressive display! It was also very smelly!

The visit concluded with tea and cookies on the sun porch of the island owners and a quick trip back to the landing strip and the flight back to Stanley. This time, the trip only took 20-minutes as the wind was on the tail of the small plane. Susie, who has become quite a seasoned traveler since marrying Andy in 2016, declared this the best excursion she had ever taken. For his part, Andy was pleased to add another currency bill to his collection and bragging rights to his 213th country and island group he’s visited.

For more on Andy’s travels see Amazon or Barnes and Noble for his book titled, With God as my navigator, living Geography One Adventure at a Time.

Now, are you ready to add the Falkland Islands to your bucket list for a unique adventure?