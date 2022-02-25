Author, Peter L. Spinetta is a retired California Superior Court Judge. His book, “The Call,” is fiction, but it is based on real life incidents, personalities, and issues that Peter confronted while presiding over trials. The book is about a judge presiding over a fictional case, entitled the People v. John Fitzgerald. The defendant is a young Irish-American, the son of another judge, charged with murdering a doctor and a nurse about to perform an abortion on an attractive, older woman pregnant with his child. The prosecutor, an ambitious and attractive Assistant D.A., whose ‘history’ with the judge makes him wonder whether he should undertake the case to begin with, is seeking the death penalty.
The defendant, represented by an Ivy League African-American public defender, who gambles that the judge’s character and background is such that he will ultimately keep his client from the death penalty, even if the jury doesn’t. The trial is attended by numerous pro-lifers and pro-choice proponents and draws much media attention. The judge is faced with having to address numerous trial management and legal issues posed by the case, as well as with attempts by others to influence his decisions, and by a staff not always in harmony with his rulings. More critically, the case ultimately requires him to choose between what he personally thinks the result should be and what he believes the law provides, a conflict with which judges are often presented. The choice he makes in the case, just as he did, at an earlier time, when he resisted the advances of the young Assistant D.A., might not surprise you once you learn his name.
The book can be ordered, either in print or e-book form, by going online to BookBaby Bookshop, Amazon Books, Barnes & Noble Bookstores, or just about any other book outlet. A print-edition copy has also been donated to the HOA-1 Library, for their “local authors” collection. It can be “borrowed” from there, or the DesertView Library, as well.