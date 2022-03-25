Are you interested in connecting with other like-minded individuals who are seeking an inner spiritual journey? There are so many paths to explore and learn. Sharing our experiences and knowledge, intuition, bringing in more joy, meditation, study of nature, yoga, spiritual practices, energy healing, philosophy, angels, reiki, animal communication, astrology, chakras, auras, phenomenon, space and time causality, reincarnation, psychic mediumship, extrasensory perception, shamanism, past life regression and so much more!
Our Mission/Purpose: We are an inclusive, open-minded group of individuals who share, support, and encourage our spiritual growth through exploring metaphysics to enhance our daily life experiences and our community. Please come join us! You do not need to be a member to participate. We welcome all guests to attend. If you decide to become a member, membership is open to all SaddleBrooke residents. We are excited to share that we have voted in two new board members. We are looking forward to the sharing of their talents and expertise with us all! Jennifer Stephens, our new Treasurer, has lived in SaddleBrooke for over 20-years. She enjoys dancing, theatre, pop tennis, playing games, and loves traveling to see the world. Her great sense of humor and ease in communicating with others has brought her many friends in our community. Jennifer is a part of Metaphysical Exploration’s meditation group. She has a special connection with her angels and guides. She shared her feelings that they never lead her astray.
Linda Dighton, our new Vice President, is a newer SaddleBrooke resident. She has spent her life searching for answers about God and why bad things happen to good and innocent people. She has studied all the major religions, and she has respect for each one of them. For the last 25-years, Linda has participated in the Bahai' faith alongside her husband Randall. She shares, “We are still searching and still learning, which led to our wanting to join Metaphysical Explorations. I am looking forward to learning more about the mysteries of life, and the light which exists beyond the darkness.” Monthly, Metaphysical Explorations offers exciting programs and activities. Please find upcoming information about current events, articles, and so much more on our website at sbmetaphysical.com. We look forward to seeing you!