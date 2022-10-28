Life in SaddleBrooke is paradise—especially when there are many choices for affordable art classes right here in our own community. The SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild is offering ten classes starting now through the end of the year. All classes are held in the Topaz Room at the Arts & Crafts Center adjacent to the Mountainview Country Club. Residents and guests can register online now at saddlebrookefinearts.org for:

Scratchboard 2 by Robbie SummersWednesday, November 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Create a black-and-white drawing of a favorite scenic photograph using special paper and scratchers. No drawing skills required.

Painting a Fun & Loose Rose in Watercolor by Karen BrungardtThursday, November 3 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Learn to paint a rose in a loose style, using colors of your choice. Combine watery areas with more detail for lots of interest. No drawing skills required, and beginners are welcome.

Pin Weaving (hosted by

the Fiber Arts Club)

by Varda Main and Rhonda KuntzThursday, November 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It’s fun and easy to create a one-of-a-kind pin weaving using foam board, straight pins, a long needle and a variety of threads, yarns, ribbons, and trims.

Working with Charcoalby Laurie BrusselTuesdays, November 29 to December 20 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Charcoal is one of the oldest mediums known for its wonderful contrasts of lights and darks. Learn to use this medium properly to create a wonderful, dynamic drawing.

Painting a Wild and Colorful Rooster in Watercolor by Karen BrungardtThursday, November 17 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Focus on the shape of the rooster, using fun colors and designs to make him a fancy fellow indeed. No drawing skills needed; for beginners and up. Beginning Pastels by Delys NastWednesday, November 16 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Explore options and techniques for using beautiful, soft pastels to create landscapes, portraits and abstracts.

No Worries Desert Landscape by Robbie SummersWednesday, December 7, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Using photographs of the Sonoran desert, create a lively and colorful watercolor painting. This class benefits beginners and more advanced artists.

Watercolor Skies by Karen BrungardtThursday, December 8 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Learn various ways (from simple to complex) to paint the sky in watercolor. For beginners and up.

Membership in the SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild is only $25 per year and includes monthly meetings, open studio, non-critique sessions, Art Salon, book clubs, opportunities to exhibit and sell your work, and so much more. Our next meeting is Tuesday, November 1 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the Activity Center at SaddleBrooke One.