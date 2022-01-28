On Friday, January 8, 2021, SaddleBrooke resident Janie Fowler received her father’s military identification card that was recently recovered from the site of the 1952 fatal crash of an Air Force transport plane in Alaska. Air Force Capt. Monica Hottle flew from Dover, Delaware to present the ID card to Janie. The card with photograph was issued to her father 10 days before the crash.
Janie recalled that she was only seven-years-old when her father, Air Force Capt. John E. Ponikvar, 30, was lost with 51 other military members. Janie remembered that her mother and she first learned of the crash from a car radio broadcast as they were riding home from church. She also recalled her mother crying.
On November 22, 1952, her father took the opportunity to fly on a transport plane to return home for the holidays with Christmas presents in tow. He was one of 41 Air Force and Army service members on a C-124 transport plane, with an 11-member crew, flying from McChord Air Base in Washington to Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage, Alaska. That afternoon, a passenger plane pilot received a faint distress call from the C-124 pilot, saying “As long as we have to land, we might as well land here.” At that time, the C-124 was flying in a blinding blizzard. As a result, the pilot had no visual references, and he could only use altitude, a radio beacon and a stopwatch to navigate the plane. That turned out not to be enough. No further communication was received from the C-124, and it never arrived at Elmendorf.
Due to the severe weather lasting three days, a search could not begin until November 25. Thirty-two military aircraft scoured the surrounding mountains, and four Coast Guard vessels searched Prince William Sound. On November 28, two airborne searchers spotted the tail section of the C-124, sticking out of the snow at an elevation of about 8,100-feet near the summit of Mount Gannett some 45 miles east of Anchorage. One of the searchers concluded that the C-124 had been flying at full speed at the time of the crash and had exploded at the time of impact. The other searcher reported that the crash site was covered with eight feet of snow and that snow had drifted to depths of hundreds of feet around the site. He also noted that the crash itself had evidently triggered avalanches in the area. Consequently, the search was terminated, and the victims’ families were informed that no remains could be recovered for burial.
However, a requiem mass was performed for her father in a helicopter above the crash site, and her aunt placed a gravestone on an empty grave in the Calvary Cemetery in her father’s hometown, Chisholm, Minnesota.
Sixty-years later, in 2012, members of a military training flight observed a yellow raft from the C-124 on Colony Glacier near the base of Mount Gannett. The Air Force concluded that the crash wreckage had become part of the glacier, which was slowly melting due to climate change. The wreckage was gradually, but unrelentingly, moving to Lake George for deposit in the depths of the lake. As a result, the Air Force initiated annual three-week search-and-recovery missions during the summers on the glacier. For example, in 2020, the search team recovered a Buddha figurine, a flight suit, several 3-cent stamps, a crumpled 1952 Mass schedule for St. Patrick’s Church in Washington, D.C., and 480 bags containing individual human remains.
In 2017, Janie received human remains of her father, and a full military funeral was held on July 15, 2017, his 95th birthday, in Renton, Washington. Her father was buried with his wife, who had died in 1994.
The 2021 search-and recovery mission discovered her father’s id card for return to Janie. She plans to have the card framed to be given to her own son John, named after her father. Janie’s perspective on her father’s untimely death is that everything happens for a reason. She explained that after her father’s death, her mother and she moved to a house in Renton, across the street from the Fowler family’s home. She became friends with Billy Fowler, and they attended grade school, high school and college together. They have now been married 56-years.
As of 2021, the remains of 46 of the crash victims have been recovered. No remains of the other six victims have been found yet. So the search will continue.
For anyone questioning why these search-and-recovery missions have continued for 10-years and counting, the answer is simple: the United States military never leaves a member behind. Military recovery programs have retrieved hundreds of military members lost not only in arctic Alaska, but in the waters of the Irish Sea and in the jungles of Laos and Vietnam. Indeed, the United States is the only country in which the military actively works to recover its lost members.