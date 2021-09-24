Just in time for apple picking season and, so, it is time to think about the apple pies that will be served on the upcoming holiday tables. But, have you ever considered just how many apples are grown every year in the U.S.?
According to the Agriculture Marketing Research Center, in 2017 the total apple crop totaled just over 11.4 billion pounds. In addition, 32 states in the U.S. raise apples commercially; the top ten apple producing states are: Washington, New York, Michigan, Pennsylvania, California,, Virginia, North Carolina, Oregon, Ohio and Idaho (U.S. Apple Association, 2018). So, find yourself an apple to eat while you devour these apple idioms:
>Apple of his Eye
Used in the English language today, this ancient phrase means someone who is cherished above the rest. However, the saying has also been used to refer to the “aperture at the center of the human eye.” This phrase harkens back to Biblical times and can be found in the Old Testament, Zechariah 2:8:
“For thus saith the LORD of hosts; After the glory hath he sent me unto the nations which spoiled you: for he that toucheth you toucheth the apple of his eye.”
>An Apple a Day Keeps the Doctor Away
Of course, most people have heard this saying ever since they were children. Ostensibly, eating an apple a day (a healthy food) will keep you from having to see a doctor. The aphorism is from Wales, 1866, and was originally worded, “Eat an apple on going to bed, and you’ll keep the doctor from earning his bread.” Current research shows that eating an apple a day is actually very good for you.
>The Apple Doesn’t Fall Far from the Tree
This phrase is generally used in connection with children who illustrate talents or qualities that are similar to their parents. This apple idiom dates to the mid-sixteenth century, according to Richard Jenie, author of German Proverbs from the Orient. But, the earliest this idiom could be found in print was in the early 17th century in a book by Hieronymus Megiser. One of the proverbs in the book reads, in part: “Der Apffel fellt nicht weit vom Baum.” (When translated from German to English, this says: “The apple does not fall far from the tree.”)
>A Bad Apple Can Spoil the Whole Barrel
This idiom often refers to a person who is a bad influence over others. It is found in Isaiah 65:8-18 in the Old Testament in the Bible:
God's Message: "But just as one bad apple doesn't ruin the whole bushel, there are still plenty of good apples left. So I'll preserve those in Israel who obey me. I won't destroy the whole nation.”
However, this idiom can also be understood on a literal level, as overripe or moldy apples, because of the emittance of ethylene gas, can cause other apples in close proximity to also become rotten as w