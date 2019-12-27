Now that a New Year is here, most people look back at the previous year and ponder why it passed so quickly. In fact (however sobering!), by midnight on December 31 of every year we run out of time for that year. Most of us are, however, pre-occupied with our time. But, apparently, even the ancients were pre-occupied by the element of time. We can thank mathematician and astronomer Theodosius of Bithynia (c. 160 BCE to c. 100 BCE) for the invention of the sundial, which has morphed over the last 2,180 years into the time pieces we use today. There are many idioms referencing time; here are a few.
In the Nick of Time
Meaning to arrive at the very last moment, this phrase originated sometime after the 16th Century. But, prior to that time, there was another expression that was used to convey this meaning— “pudding time.” This phrase means that the pudding was served first in medieval mealtimes; to arrive at “pudding time” was to come to the table at the start of the meal, in time to eat.
Behind the times
Of course, we know this saying to mean outdated or old-fashioned. It dates from the 16th to the 18th Centuries and was conveyed by saying behindhand, meaning late or slow in doing something.
In the 19th Century, however, this phrase was changed to its present meaning late or slow in doing something. In the 19th Century it was changed to its present day meaning, as in this writing of Dickens’s in Dombey and Son (1846): “I’m old-fashioned and behind the times.”
Biding one’s time
This idiom most often is used to refer to a lengthy period of time. The usage of the word bide dates back to Old English, in about the mid 900s, with original meanings including to wait for, to endure, or to tolerate. There is also an Indo-European influence from the word beidh that, while unconfirmed, probably meant compel oneself. In the past, bide your time was probably a natural combination of words, while today the word bide is used only in this expression and is very rarely seen outside of the idiom.
Time Will Tell
This phrase seems to date back to the 1500s, but there is no written evidence of this. The meaning of the idiom is pretty self-explanatory. It is impossible to predict the future; therefore only time will tell whether something will happen or not.
Bottom of Form
Third Time is a Charm
This is an ancient phrase, as things that come in sets of three have been associated with the Holy Trinity of Christianity. But the first time a similar phrase was used in print was in Elizabeth Barrett Browning’s work Letters Addressed to R.H. Horne (1839) – “The luck of the third adventure is proverbial.”
____________________________________________________________________
Here are some great quotes on the topic of time:
Steve Jobs: “My favorite things in life don’t cost any money. It’s really clear that the most precious resource we all have is time.”
Carl Sandburg: “Time is the coin of your life. It’s the only coin you have and only you can determine how it will be spent. Be careful lest you let other people spend it for you.”