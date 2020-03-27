Did you ever want to be part of a theatre production? See your name in lights? Be on stage and star in a show? Here is your chance!
On Wednesday, April 8 and Thursday, April 9, Community Circle Players (CCP) will be holding auditions for their fall production, “An Evening of ONE Acts.” Have the lead role in a show that will last at the most ten minutes! Five different directors will work as a team to produce an evening of entirely different, quick one act shows with the longest one being only ten minutes in length. One of the scripts is just four pages long, and another is just reading— no memorization required!
Rehearsals will begin Friday, October 2, for the Friday, November 13th through Thursday, November 19th performances, which will be held exclusively in the MVCC ballroom. This production of short one-acts will be performed on the stage with sets, lights, and sound. Come be a part of what theatre life is all about.
Directors David Fuller, Carol Merlini, Tim Morsani, Susan Sterling and Connie Ward will hold open auditions together for their shows from 10 am to 1 p.m. in Ballroom West at the MVCC. Those wanting to audition will simply do a “cold read” from various scripts. Cast selections will be made in April and scripts given to cast members in early May.
Rest easy. The schedule gives YOU the entire summer to learn your lines and be ready for rehearsal in October. After six short weeks of rehearsals, the show will go on!
Feed your inner actor or actress and give live theatre a try. The acting bug might bite you too. For additional information about auditions, please email Shawne Cryderman at sfcrydo@yahoo.com or Susan Sterling at swaz@gmail.com.
See you Wednesday, April 8 and Thursday, April 9!!