Soon Labor Day will be here, and as it approaches, I think of a very unusual trip I took around Labor Day 2014. I also relate this trip to aspects of today’s Coronavirus, as both my paternal grandparents died within days of each other in 1918 from the great influenza. For whatever reason, I never had much information about my grandmother Theresa, and was happy to see aspects of her childhood unfold before me as well as her final resting place. So, the trip began when my boyfriend decided to purchase a 1941 Deluxe Ford Sedan from a friend in Seattle. He cajoled me into flying up to Seattle with him and accompanying him on the long drive home, with the promise of detouring through southern Montana so I could visit various towns related to my father’s grandparents (my great grandparents). As I had heard so much history over the years about my famous Irish great grandfather, John Fitzpatrick— but had never ventured up to Montana— it sounded like a deal!
I had my reservations about such a long drive back in what I thought was a very old car, in reality, it had been upgraded to cruise fast and smoothly on major highways. But shortly after a stop for gas in Idaho near the border of Montana, the car stopped suddenly on a major highway. And there we were on Friday before Labor Day stuck!
We contacted AAA, who eventually came to rescue us with a flatbed and a ride to Missoula. At 9 p.m.. now in Missoula, AAA left us in a hotel parking lot (on a busy holiday weekend) and luckily, we got the last room available. Then our trip seemingly unraveled as auto repair shops were closed for the holiday weekend. But on Saturday we called around and found a place outside the city, had AAA to haul the car there, and they worked on it for hours.
We believed them when we jumped in and took off when suddenly it stopped cold again! I called back and the guy came to us and decided we didn’t have gas in the car. He was right! While we had filled up in Idaho and paid with credit card, the pump apparently didn’t work, and no real gas went in the tank!
Finally, we were off on the real purpose of the trip… to find my great grandparents’ ranch, in southwest Montana, now listed on The National Register of Historic Places.
Our first stop was Helmville. This truly is just a pause in the road at Copper Queen Saloon. When we entered the bar, we were not only thirsty, but eager for info as to where we could find the ranch, with nine of the original buildings still standing. The bar patrons gave much info, but in the end, we were never able to locate it. We traveled somewhere on back roads between Avon and Helmville and we felt very close.
In its day, the ranch had over 2,000 acres. My great grandfather not only managed this ranch which was a territorial post office, stage stop and one of Montana’s prominent dairy farms, but he also was elected Deer Lodge Sheriff in 1894 and raised fourteen children there until 1917. He was good friends with Marcus Daly (the famous “Copper King”) who owned the Anaconda Copper Mine in Butte and the smelters in Anaconda. Though we didn’t see the old homestead, we did get to spend time in an Irish cemetery nearby dominated by members of my great grandfather’s family, including my grandmother, Theresa Stack. This was a peaceful burial site for many of my great aunts and uncles.
From Helmville, we went on to Deer Lodge, a nice town with two surprises for us… it had the first prison ever in Montana opened in 1871 and finally closed in 1997. Yes, it was interesting to visit there as right beside it, there is a classic car museum with 150 cars dating back to 1871. We headed through Anaconda to Philipsburg, a charming nineteenth century mining town, filled with many stores and shops. In a bookshop, we were surprised to see a book by John Fitzpatrick, called “Sherlock Holmes: The Montana Chronicles.” We purchased it as we had an invitation to meet him at his summer cabin, not far away on Georgetown Lake. He is a distant cousin, and unlike me and my family, has lived all his life right in that area. What a delightful lunch with this history buff eager to share the family past with us!
Travel is so interesting. I never could have imagined such unexpected discoveries!
