Meet the other directors for this fall’s Community Circle Players’ dinner theatre production.
SaddleBrooke audiences have enjoyed David Fuller on stage in CCP’s dinner theatre performances, and this fall he will be in the director’s chair for one of the production’s one acts. David, who retired from his Bend, Oregon, dental practice in 2014, will be directing Michael Leeson's “Love Sonnet.”
His theatrical background includes stage, film, Improv comedy, music and screen play writing. For the PrimeTime Players, David played John in “Calendar Girls.” He has also shared his theatrical expertise in CCP's “Eat, Drink and be Deadly!” as Zeb Zinfandel and as Rocko the boxer in “Mafioso Murders.” David was last seen as Arthur Vance, a political consultant, in CCP's 2020 Spring production of “The Outsider.” He and his wife Susan enjoy the amenities here in HOA-2 including softball, swimming and working out at the gym. David’s eager for you to enjoy the show.
For her first solo as director, Carol Merlini will be presenting another of the short plays “Oh, Those Antiquities” by Luigi Jannuzzi. Carol began her theater experience in 2007 at the Magic Circle Theater in Roseville, CA, where she was cast in “Fiddler on the Roof” as Shandle, mother of Motle Camzoil the tailor. Since then, she’s been hooked on live local theater. She has portrayed Princess Polly in “Hats, the Musical,” her biggest challenge, a nun and Frau Schmidt in “Sound of Music,” and also been in the chorus for “Oliver and Oklahoma” as well as cast in “Our Town” with the Sutter Street Theater.
Carol, a former member of the SaddleBrooke Singers, currently sings with the Sonoran Singers, and brings a wealth of theatrical knowledge to our troupe! With the PrimeTime Players, Carol portrayed a defense attorney in “The Case of the Steele Deal” and also appeared in “Calendar Girls” as Celia. For CCP, Carol has served as an assistant director, co-producer and sound technician. Merlini states, “I am very excited about this directing adventure and send a BIG thank you to my husband Richard for being so understanding and supportive of my theatrical endeavors.”
Auditions for the CCP fall production – “AN EVENING OF ONE ACTS” – will take place on Monday, September 14 and Tuesday, September 15 at 10 a.m. in the MVCC Ballroom West. For additional information, please contact Shawne Cryderman, producer, at sfcrydo@yahoo.com.