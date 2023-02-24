Calling all beginning or exploring artists! The SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild is pleased to announce another opportunity to take part in its popular Art Sampler class on Saturday, April 8, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Topaz Room in the Arts & Crafts Center at MountainView Country Club. The class time includes one hour for lunch on your own.

Demand has been very high for the Art Sampler classes this year. Participants tell us they truly enjoyed dabbling in a variety of mediums including watercolors, pastels, scratchboard and more. Best of all, they appreciated the guidance offered by experienced artists who were on hand every step of the way.

Come explore with us—especially if you think you don’t have any artistic talent. This is a comfortable, relaxed and fun environment with no pressure to perform. This class is uniquely designed for those who think they can’t become an artist; we’ll show you how! It’s also a great way for practicing artists to explore other mediums without investing in new supplies. And, you’ll take home a variety of completed projects to share with friends and family.

To register and pay for the class, click on the Special Events button on the Guild’s website at saddlebrookefinearts.org. The fee is $25 per person which includes all supplies. If you have any questions, email Karen Brungardt at president@saddlebrookefinearts.org.