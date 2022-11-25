It’s almost time! Get your tickets now! We want to see you on Saturday evening, December 10 at DVPAC. Tickets are on sale online at dvpac.net or at the theater box office.

They are a terrific bargain price at $25 per person.

A Christmas OdesseyOur holiday concert will take you on a “Christmas Odessey”. Our Director, Tanya Elias has chosen music to immerse you in an enchanting musical journey. Her selections will let you experience the exploration of winter, a north pole adventure and an international expedition. The music will feature songs inspired by a voyage home, a stroll on Broadway and a journey to Bethlehem and many more before our odyssey of song concludes.

Travel with us as we feature songs by Irving Berlin, Sammy Cahn, Jule Styne and Jose Feliciano. It won’t be Christmas unless you hear Let it Snow! Let it Snow! Let it Snow! White Christmas and Feliz Navidad.

You will listen to numerous solos and duets sung by chorus members. Enjoy a quartet singing Kirby’s Shaw’s arrangement of Santa’s Crazy Reindeer. Hear The Christmas Song by Mel Torme and Robert Wells featuring a male and female duet. Also, expect to hear one of your favorite soloists and the Singers present Home for Christmas by Hal Leonard.

You will love listening to our accompanist, Tucson jazz musician Daniel “Sly” Slipetsky. Along with accompanying the Singers, Sly will be performing a special medley piano number, Jingle All the Way. You, our lucky audience will like us find tremendous delight in singing holiday tunes along with our extraordinary pianist.

Consider Joining The Saddle Brooke SingersAs you sit in the audience listening and humming along, maybe you are thinking—I could do that, I could join the Singers. Yes, you can. We can always use another voice. We meet in the HOA-1 Activity Center Sunday afternoons, from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., September through March. Being able to read a vocal score is useful in learning your part. However, we have lots of patient chorus members and musical “helps” available that make being part of the Singers a fun experience. If you want to sing, we will work with you.

Become a SponsorIf you don’t have time to sing with us, or don’t like to hear yourself sing, consider becoming a SaddleBrooke Singers sponsor. Our website, saddlebrookesingers.org, includes information on how to participate as a sponsor. Our sponsors are listed on our website and in our concert programs. Sponsors keep us singing and we are thankful for them. Call Claudia Kistler for more information at (520) 306-2113.

Come with us on “A Christmas Odyssey.” Have a joyous evening. Listen to our celebration of song during this wonderful time of the year. We want to see you in the audience. Buy your tickets today and come join us!