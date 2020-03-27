April showers bring May flowers! April in the Midwest arrives on the scene with a showcase of flowering trees such as the Red Bud, the Bradford Flowering Pear, the Blue Chinese Wisteria or the Weeping Cherry, among other flowering trees. After a long, weary winter April showers us (no pun intended) with colors that the Midwest has missed for six months or so. April is a better bet than March to signify that warmer days are ahead.
April also brings to mind April Fools’ Day! And, what adult does not remember playing jokes on his or her classmates while in grade school (or, in some cases, well into his or her college years)?
Many may not know that April Fools’ Day was popularized by English pranksters during the 18th century by playing practical jokes on each other. For centuries, this day has been celebrated by different cultures around the world. However, its origin remains a mystery. April Fools’ Day withstanding, here are some familiar various and sundry idioms.
April Fool?
Many historians speculate the April Fools’ Day originated in 1582 when France changed from the Julian calendar to the Gregorian calendar (per the Council of Trent of 1563). People who did not know that the start of the new year had changed to January 1 from April 1 became the butt of jokes. April Fools’ Day proliferated throughout Britain during the 18th century. The prankster date still thrives today!
Cat Got Your Tongue?
No one knows the origin of this phrase. But some speculate that the saying was, generally, used in the 1960s and 1970s and directed to anyone who was quiet when they were expected to speak. However, there is an example from the mid-19th century in the newspaper The Racine Democrat in an article that states:
“Oh ho! The cat got your tongue has it?” This would seem to be familiar to readers of the Midwest at the time— referencing someone who does not talk or give a response. Hence, it would seem that this saying has been around for quite some time.
(I’m) All Ears
This phrase originated in the 18th century; one of the first uses of this phrase was in an edition of The London Magazine: “Now we’re all ears while . . . sings.” Another old but enduring phrase that has found its way into today’s vernacular.
I’ve Got Your Back
This idiom is a previously known phrase of “Watch my back.” The saying might have been used during WWII when armies conducted “mopped up” operations with small squads of men that tried to avoid snipers. Men who were chosen to be the first through any unsecured area (room or section, etc.) needed to be sure that they would not be attacked from behind. Hence the saying “Watch my back” was said to buddies as soldiers pressed forward.