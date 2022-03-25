Electric vehicle sales are booming in the US., with purchases nearly doubling from over a year ago according to ClimateWire, with electric vehicles accounting for about two percent of all car sales. A BloombergNEF study reveals that the global electric vehicle market size and adoption will grow in the long run. The report shows that electric vehicles currently make up only three percent of car sales worldwide. By 2025, electric vehicles (EVs) will reach 10 percent of global passenger vehicle sales, growing to 28 percent in 2030 and 58 percent by 2040. In May 2021, Ford unveiled the new F-150 Lighting and since Ford has received more than 130,000 reservations.
Throughout our SaddleBrooke community it is not uncommon to see an electric vehicle in any given day. The decision to purchase a vehicle can bring many questions to first time owners. Even experienced owners of electric vehicle continue to look for helpful information about their vehicles, charging infrastructure as well as people to share their experiences with.
On Saturday, December 11, an event took place at MountainView Clubhouse Parking Lot for Tesla EV owners to share each other’s experiences with their EVs and have social time together.
The success of this event prompted a group of SaddleBrooke resident to meet and discuss ways to create a community of EV owners to:
- Encourage fellowship, education, and social contact among electric vehicle owners, enthusiasts, and prospective new EV owners,
- Inspire and enhance the experience, ownership, operations, and preservation of electric vehicles,
- Promote, develop, and arrange meetings and, events for the instruction and enjoyment.
We would like to know if you are interested in participating in EV related local events and or an EV SaddleBrooke club. Whether you own or just want to learn more about EV’s please join us at MountainView Parking Lot on Friday, April 15 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. or just email us at EVsaddlebrookeAZ@gmail.com to express your interest.