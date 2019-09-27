Line dancing classes are all but set for the fall season beginning Monday, September 30. And it’s the last second to get signed up for the series. Currently, the floor is full except for Thursday in Level 1.
Unlike other classes, Rebecca Magdanz, our professional line dance instructor in SaddleBrooke, restricts class size so all students can have the best experience of fun and learning.
Did you know line dancing has long been the number three most-participated-in senior exercise, worldwide? Why? Because it’s entertaining and doesn’t hurt! You will learn how the movements of dance are actually already in your daily life--just add music and a new step or two. Rebecca teaches the two different levels of her classes with an emphasis on humor and self-improvement. No stress, and you can progress to the second level at your own pace or stay where you are.
Warning! Health news continues to report on the lack of adult sense of humor. Research indicates we don’t laugh enough. In middle age both men and women begin to suffer a sharp decline in their sense of humor, getting increasingly grumpy, says British scientists. Researcher, Doctor L. Harbidge explains, "The Lifetime of Laughter Scale shows diminishing returns when it comes to laughter. We laugh twice as much in our teens as in our fifties. And findings suggest that it's all downhill from 52.”
The study also found that, "An infant can laugh aloud 300 times every day. Teenagers laugh just an average of six times a day [and] sadly, the average 60-year-old manages a hearty guffaw just 2.5 times a day."
According to Dr. Harbidge, "It's important to remember how good laughter is for you: it releases endorphins and a little laughter every day goes a long way toward reducing stress. To combat stress, we ought to be seeking out more comedy.”
Like laughing, line dancing is a stress relieving activity—and we laugh out loud many times in every class. The focus of the classes are to just have some great fun, exercise, learn, and develop the ability to laugh at ourselves and with others.
We can improve your quality of life with hearty guffaws and our successes on the dance floor. Giggle or laugh-out-loud when you get the dance right or when a dance gets the best of you. Come join in for some good times, laughs and some much-needed exercise.
“DANCE WITH YOUR HEART AND YOUR FEET WILL FOLLOW!”
To place your name on one of the reservation lists for the Fall Series in 2019, please contact Rebecca at linedancin4SB@aol.com, or call 520-818-2656.