The Dewhirst-Catalina Library, in partnership with the University of Arizona Museum of Art, will present a new Art and Coffee series beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 10:30 a.m. with a presentation by docent, Tammy Bearden. The subject will be "Music and Dance in Art". Music has enhanced the lives of humans since antiquity and music frequently creates the urge to move. This presentation shows how artists used the themes of sound and movement in their work.
Continuing on, on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 10:30 a.m., docent Gerry Bates will discuss "Over the Top: Baroque Art and Architecture of the 17th. Century". On Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 10:30 a.m., Fleurette and Marc Wallach will present "Celebrating Women Artists".
Offered to the community by the University of Arizona Museum of Art, the docent presentations showcase the artworks from the museum's permanent collection. The museum is open to the public all year. The Dewhirst-Catalina Library is located at 15631 N. Oracle Road (the library is in a strip mall, just south of the Catalina Inn). Admission for all lectures is free. Please call the library to RSVP, as space is limited. The phone number is 520-594-5240.