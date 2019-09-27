The Dewhirst-Catalina Library, in partnership with the University of Arizona Museum of Art, will present the second in the Art and Coffee series on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. The presenter will be docent, Gerry Bates and his subject will be "Over the Top: Baroque Art and Architecture of the 17th. Century". Exuberant! Extravagant! Flamboyant! The Baroque style is characterized by exaggerated motion and clear detail that produced exuberance and grandeur in art.
Continuing on, docents Fleurette and Marc Wallach will present "Celebrating Women Artists" on Tuesday, November 19, at 10:30 a.m.
Offered to the community by the University of Arizona Museum of Art, the docent presentations showcase the artworks from the museum's permanent collection. The museum is open to the public all year. The Dewhirst-Catalina Library is located at 15631 N. Oracle Road (the library is in a strip mall, just south of the Catalina Inn). Admission for all lectures is free. Please call the library to RSVP, as space is limited. The phone number is 520-594-5240.