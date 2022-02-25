The SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild (saddlebrookefinearts.org) offers a wide range of art classes for beginners to experts— right here in the Activity Center at Mountainview Clubhouse. Our instructors are remarkably talented, and they love to teach! This month, we highlight Laurie Brussel who teaches Beginning Drawing 1, Drawing 2, Acrylic Painting and Colored Pencil Drawing.
Q: What are your artistic specialties?
A: Painting and drawing. I have an agent and publisher in New York who represents my paintings; I have 18 limited editions. My figure drawings were favorably reviewed by the New York Times.
Q: How long have you lived in this area?
A: We moved here about 20-years ago from New York, where I taught neighborhood adult education art classes as well as private classes in my studio. I also managed art galleries and did custom framing. I’ve been teaching all sorts of art classes and workshops for the Guild for about 18-years now.
Q: What is your philosophy about teaching?
A: I love teaching, and my enthusiasm is contagious. I work individually with students and try to give everyone equal time. I try to make beginners feel comfortable and never judge them. I encourage more advanced students to develop their own unique style. I enjoy being creative and letting my imagination wander. I want to pass this along to students who never had the opportunity or time to take that wonderful journey.