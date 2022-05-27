The SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild (saddlebrookefinearts.org) offers a wide range of art classes for beginners to experts – right here in the Topaz Room in the Arts & Crafts Center at MountainView Clubhouse. Our instructors are remarkably talented, and they love to teach! This month, we highlight Renee Pearson who teaches watercolor painting.

Q: What can you tell us about your artistic journey?

A: I always enjoyed art while growing up, so I completed a bachelor’s degree in art at California State University, Hayward. It’s important to paint what I know and enjoy – and to do it often! My work was in galleries in California and Santa Fe, New Mexico. I earned many awards from art associations in those states and in the Tucson area.

Q: How long have you lived in this area?

A: We moved here 12-years-ago from Santa Fe, New Mexico. Before that we lived in northern California, where I owned a gallery in Pleasanton. We were drawn to Tucson for the wonderful weather that made it easy to golf year-round. Our casita became my studio.

Q: What is your philosophy about teaching?

A: I feel that everyone who is starting out should learn the basics…then they can go off on their own. I teach one-day classes here at SaddleBrooke, where my students can follow what I’m doing step-by-step to better understand my painting techniques. Most end up with a successful painting, and all students learn some new techniques.

Q: Where can we find your work?

A: In the Fine Art Shows in SaddleBrooke and in the Southern Arizona Watercolor Gallery at the Williams Center on Broadway in Tucson.