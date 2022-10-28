The SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild (saddlebrookefinearts.org) offers a wide range of art classes for beginners to experts—right here in the Topaz Room in the Arts & Crafts Center at MountainView Clubhouse. Our instructors are remarkably talented, and they love to teach! This month, we highlight Robbie Summers who teaches classes with a variety of themes and mediums.

Q: What can you tell us about your artistic journey?

A: I have always enjoyed drawing and painting. While in college at the University of Arkansas, I tried to persuade my father that it was all right to major in art education. He thought I should be in a more “practical” field! I did graduate with a degree in elementary education, and continued to take art classes during my 38-years of teaching.

Q: What type of art do you enjoy most?

A: I love the transparency of watercolors and the challenge of controlling their intensity to suit my subject matter. I also love to paint landscapes and flowers, as well as to incorporate collage into my watercolors. When I’m not painting, I enjoy golf, bridge, reading and socializing.

Q: What are some of your key accomplishments in the art world?

A: I’ve held a number of leadership roles in this region. I was a past president of the SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild. I am also a Signature Member of the Southern Arizona Watercolor Guild, where I was co-chair of the workshop committee. In this capacity, I helped bring talented instructors from around the world to the greater Tucson area.