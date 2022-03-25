Research from the National Institutes of Health shows that participating in the arts may improve the health, well-being, and independence of older adults. Perhaps that’s one of the reasons why the SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild has doubled its membership in the last year. Whether or not you’re a member (it’s only $25 annually), you can join us for art classes held year-round in the Topaz Room at the Arts & Crafts Center adjacent to the MountainView Country Club.
To register for these classes starting in April, visit the Guild’s website at saddlebrookefinearts.org.
- Picasso Portraitswith Robbie Summers
Wednesday, April 6, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
After studying how Picasso rearranged the features of the face, you will assemble various facial portraits before creating your very own Picasso masterpiece.
- Norwegian Rosemalingwith Connie Kotke
Wednesday, April 13, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Rosemaling is a decorative art that originated in Norway during the 1800s. This class is for beginners. Using oil paints, you’ll learn basic design elements, color palettes and brush strokes to decorate a flat, wooden Easter egg just in time for the holiday.
- Drawing in Colored Pencil with Laurie Brussel
Tuesdays, April 19 through May 10, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Colored pencil is a very impressive, sensitive medium. When used properly, the colors become luminescent. You’ll learn to get the most valued results while understanding color theory and composition.
And don’t forget to sign up for the Art Sampler (formerly called “I Can’t Draw a Stick Figure”) on Saturday, April 9, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Come explore a variety of mediums—especially if you think you don’t have any artistic talent.
There’s always something happening in the SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild. Visit our website at saddlebrookefinearts.org or join our email list by submitting your request to president@sbfag.club.