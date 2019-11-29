WHAT: LOST AND FOUND and OUTSIDE THE BOX - The Cigar Box Challenge PaperWorks Members’ Exhibition
WHERE: Triangle L Ranch Adobe Barn Gallery and Carriage House Gallery
2805 N. Triangle L Ranch Road
Oracle, AZ 85623
WHEN: November 17, 2019 - January 5, 2020
NOTE: Opening Reception will be on Sunday, November 17 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The historic Triangle L Ranch is pleased to announce two art exhibitions by the members of the Tucson group, PaperWorks.
Is it the materials, a process or a project set aside? It’s Lost and Found, a juried exhibition in the Adobe Barn Gallery by the members of the Tucson group, PaperWorks. The artists were invited to draw from the places, objects and images that inspire them creatively. The show features work in a multitude of media including prints, collage, sculpture and one of a kind artists’ books.
Outside the Box - The Incredible Cigar Box Challenge. The question posed to PaperWork’s artists was “What outside the box idea could you create using a cigar box?’ 35 members responded with unique works on display in the Carriage House Gallery.
The Triangle L Ranch Adobe Barn Gallery, Carriage House Gallery, Gift Shop and Sculpture Park is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or by appointment via email at info@triangleLranch.com.