This year, the SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild brings its annual spring art show back to the MountainView Clubhouse at SaddleBrooke Two.
Set for Friday evening, on February 18 with a cash bar cocktail reception and all day, on Sunday, February 19, in the ballroom and other spaces throughout the clubhouse, the show will feature 30 or more artists displaying work ranging from oil, acrylic and watercolor paintings to sculptures in ceramic and glass and multimedia creations.
“The annual show is an opportunity for SaddleBrooke artists to show and sell their work to people across the community,” said Jenny Long, show chair. “It brings together a wide variety of creative talent into one venue and gives viewers a chance to find one or more pieces of art for their homes, without having to travel to multiple galleries,” added Show Co-Chair Delys Nast. “Numerous patrons have seen work they like at the show and then commissioned a work from a particular artist,” she added.
“Each year, we get new artists trying new approaches,” noted Guild president Karen Brungardt. “You never know what will catch your eye and what you must have for your home.” Mark your calendar for Friday, February 18 and Saturday, February 19, and watch for show details in your mailbox tube.
For more information about Art Guild activities, including classes, visit them online at saddlebrookefinearts.com.