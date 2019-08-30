Have you ever or never taken an art class? Are you interested in art or not sure? Are you interested but intimidated? Maybe you just want to learn something new. Maybe you have experience in art but want to continue and develop yourself and your skills. The Art Guild and offerings are for YOU!
PJ is a new and budding artist who has taken many of the classes offered this year. She returned to Tucson from Florida in June of 2018. When looking at communities where she and her husband were going to retire, an active art guild or association was important to her. PJ retired from the construction engineering field and worked on many retirement communities. So, when she says we have phenomenal opportunity here in SaddleBrooke, she knows what she is talking about. She enthusiastically made the following comments about the opportunities provided and available:
- As a newcomer to the Guild and as an artist, she was “taken in by everyone”, “everyone has been wonderful.”
- The teachers are amazing. They have taught her from the beginning, “even how to hold a paintbrush”, and expand her knowledge and understanding with each class.
- The classes are “an exceptional value” for the minimal charge.
- The art room can accommodate up to 16 people AND has a lending library in it!
- Open Studio every Monday from 9 am to 12 pm in the Topaz Room is awesome! PJ was a “little gun shy at first” but the critique friendly crowd offered guidance and support through a project and not negative. “It makes me happy when I go!”
- The annual Art Show represents great Saddlebrooke artists and we are so fortunate to have it.
PJ recently took Watercolor Batik with Karen Brungardt. Watercolor batik is a technique that combines melted wax and watercolors on rice paper. Students went home with a beautiful butterfly picture and step by step instructions. The variety of art guild classes provide knowledge and environment to develop your own individual artistic style.
Art Classes
Various classes are scheduled throughout the year. This summer the following classes were held: Beginning Oil Painting, Fragmented Flowers, Watercolor Skies, Silhouette Tangles, Glue Gun and Acrylic Fun, Pen and Ink and
Watercolor Flowers, Pointillism, Watercolor Batik, Wine Bottles in the Abstract, and Carrot People.
Upcoming classes will be posted to the SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild website soon. Check back periodically as new classes may be added.
Come and Join the Fun
Art Classes
Monday Morning Open Studio – Every week 9 a.m. – noon in the Topaz Room
Open Figure Drawing Studio – 1st Saturday each month 9 a.m. – noon in the Topaz Room
Free Non-Critique (Guild Members) – 2nd Wednesday 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. in the Topaz Room
Guild Membership - $20 annual dues
Membership benefits listed on website (see below)
Guild Membership Meetings – Open to All
1st Tuesday of each month from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at HOA#1 Activity Center
Guild Board Meetings – Members Only
3rd Monday of the Month from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at HOA#2 Saguaro Room
Website SaddleBrookefinearts.org