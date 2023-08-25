The Art Salon, hosted by the SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild, is a place where like-minded artists come together in a friendly environment to bond, network and learn from one another. Meetings are held the third Wednesday, each month, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Topaz Room at the Arts & Crafts Center adjacent to the MountainView Country Club. All SaddleBrooke residents are invited to join—whether or not they’re a member of the Guild. Refreshments are provided, no reservations are needed, and there is no charge.

The next Art Salon will be held on Wednesday, September 20. The facilitator is Connie Kotke, and her topic is Decorative Folk Art in Europe and Scandinavia. Connie is a seasoned rosemaler and will display several of her works. Rosemaling is an art form using oil paints to depict scrolls and flowers on wooden items; it was popular in Norway in the 1800’s and is growing in popularity today here in the U.S.

Participants will discuss the many ways historical art forms like carving, rosemaling, and sculpting influence many types of art today. It’s fun to explore the connections over the centuries… and how natural elements are still incorporated by artists in the 21st century.

Membership in the SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild is only $25 per year and includes monthly meetings, open studio, non-critique sessions, Art Salon discussions, opportunities to exhibit and sell your work and so much more. Guild members also enjoy a discount on class fees. Visit saddlebrookefinearts.org for details.