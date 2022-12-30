The SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild sponsors a monthly Art Salon on the third Wednesday of each month from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Topaz Room at the Arts & Crafts Center, adjacent to MountainView Country Club. The Art Salon is designed for like-minded artists to come together in a friendly environment to bond, network and learn from one another. All SaddleBrooke residents and guests are invited to join, even if they’re not current members of the Fine Arts Guild. There is no charge for the gatherings and no reservations are needed.

Participation was very high during the fall Art Salon discussions, which focused on “What Makes Something Art?,” “A Celebration of Creativity,” and “Unlikely Bedfellows: Science and Art.”

Mark your calendar for the next discussion on Wednesday, January 18: The Art of Collage hosted by Gretchen Bierbaum.

The SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild is a nonprofit organization that provides a wide range of classes and other activities to encourage art appreciation and enhance skills for artists of all experience levels. To join us, visit our new website at https://saddlebrookefinearts.org.