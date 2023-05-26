From September through May, the SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild sponsors a monthly Art Salon on the third Wednesday of each month, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Topaz Room at the Arts & Crafts Center, adjacent to the MountainView Country Club. The Art Salon is for like-minded artists to come together in a friendly environment to bond, network and learn from one another. All SaddleBrooke residents and guests are invited to join; there is no charge for the gatherings.

Facilitators are needed to develop and lead lively, interactive discussions on topics related to art. You do not need to be a practicing artist—nor a member of the Fine Arts Guild. Simply be willing to share your knowledge and passion about something that influences the world of art. Past topics include right brain-left brain thinking; art and technology/science; creativity; cartoons and more.

If you’re interested in volunteering, please email Dona Ferry at soulerpower92@gmail.com or for more information, visit our website at saddlebrookefinearts.org.