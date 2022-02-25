The SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild is pleased to announce its newly-named Art Sampler class on Saturday, April 9, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Topaz Room in the Arts & Crafts Center at MountainView Country Club. The class time includes one hour for lunch on your own.
This popular class was formerly called “I Can’t Draw a Stick Figure”— but you’ll learn much more than how to draw. With guidance from experienced artists, you’ll dabble in a variety of mediums including watercolors, pastels, alcohol inks and more. You’ll take home a variety of completed projects to share with friends and family.
Come explore with us— especially if you think you don’t have any artistic talent. This is a comfortable, relaxed and fun environment with no pressure to perform. This class is uniquely designed for those who think they can’t become an artist; we’ll show you how! It’s also a great way for practicing artists to explore other mediums without investing in new supplies.
To register for the class, click on Art Sampler on the homepage of our website at saddlebrookefinearts.org. The fee is $25 per person which includes all supplies. If you have any questions, contact Karen Brungardt via email at president@sbfag.club.