The SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild is pleased to announce its next Art Sampler class on Wednesday, July 13, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Topaz Room in the Arts & Crafts Center at MountainView Country Club. The class time includes one hour for lunch on your own.

In this popular class, you’ll dabble in a variety of mediums including watercolors, pastels, scratchboard techniques and more. Don’t worry – you’ll be guided by experienced artists every step of the way. And, you’ll take home a variety of completed projects to share with friends and family.

Come explore with us—especially if you think you don’t have any artistic talent. T his is a comfortable, relaxed and fun environment with no pressure to perform. This class is uniquely designed for those who think they can’t become an artist; we’ll show you how! It’s also a great way for practicing artists to explore other mediums without investing in new supplies.

To register for the class, click on Art Sampler on the homepage of our website at saddlebrookefinearts.org. The fee is $25 per person which includes all supplies. If you have any questions, email Karen Brungardt at President@sbfag.club.