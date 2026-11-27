Members of the SaddleBrooke Paper Crafters Club celebrated World Card Making Day (WCMD) with a special session on Saturday, October 3. Lead by Elsa Ross, Barbara Mitchell, Kris Holmes and assisted by Gloria Peterson, members completed three beautiful cards with three different crafting techniques. In order to accommodate as many participants as possible, members signed up for one of the two sessions offered. The same cards were made at each session, although members were encouraged to use their own special touches to create their unique cards.

WCMD is celebrated annually on the first Saturday of October. It began in 2006 and was promoted by Paper Crafters Magazine to encourage crafters to get a head start on their holiday card making. Initially it was advertised only for subscribers of the magazine, but to their surprise, World Card Making Day went viral, and it is now celebrated by card makers all over the world.

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If paper crafting is something you think you might like, feel free to attend one of our monthly meetings held on the second Wednesday of each month at 1 p.m. in the Coyote Room of HOA-1 Clubhouse.