All dates, times, and locations are subject to change. Visit our website for up-to-date information.

Throughout the year, Senior Village offers an array of opportunities for ALL SaddleBrooke residents (not just members) to attend free concerts, educational seminars and more. Read on for events and activities coming up in the next few months. For more information, visit seniorvillage.org/calendar.

Due to the busy holiday season, there is no game day planned for December 2026.

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Ignite Your Retirement

If you are looking for a rewarding way to ignite your retirement look no further than Senior Village. Many volunteer opportunities have flexible schedules where low investments of time yield high rewards. For more information, email Mary Toth, Volunteer Coordinator, at mary.toth@seniorvillage.org or call (520) 314-1042, press extension #4.

Learn more about Senior Village and upcoming events online at Seniorvillage.org.