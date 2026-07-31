This week, SaddleBrooke lost a wonderful friend when Randall Dighton passed away after a courageous battle with cancer.
Many knew Randall as a gifted musician who generously shared his guitar and beautiful voice at community fundraisers, including those benefiting Senior Village. Fewer knew he was also a talented calligrapher.
Last year, Randall painted our Senior Village motto, "Neighbors Helping Neighbors," on the wall of our office lobby. As he worked, he patiently gave me a lesson in calligraphy. Every time I walk through that lobby, I think of Randall and the kindness and generosity he shared so freely.
His artwork will remain as a lasting reminder of a man who truly lived the words, "Neighbors Helping Neighbors." Randall will be deeply missed.