Last month’s trivia answers??? Nope. At the END of this article!

What is it with Mustangs? Yeah, I know, I said that last month about Corvettes! Vettes have been in continuous production since 1953 (72 years, number five on the all-time list world-wide). The Mustang comes in pretty close (number nine), having been in production since 1965 (well, 1964-1/2, although they all got titled as 1965). What’s number one you say? The Chevy Suburban. Yep, 1935 (90 years). Numero dos is the Ford F-series truck (1948). So, Chevy and Ford have two of the top ten longest-in-production vehicles. What other company has two? Get this – Toyota – the Crown and the Land Cruiser.

Oh yeah, Mustangs - in particular, Rob Lowry’s 1965 Fastback and the author’s 1966 Convertible.

There are few vehicles so iconic in American culture in general, but automotive in particular, as the Ford Mustang. The Mustang is currently in its seventh generation and when introduced in April of 1964, it shocked Ford executives, quickly outselling its original prediction of 100,000 cars annually, climbing to 400,000 in year one and selling its millionth within two years. Yowza!

The original 1962 Mustang concept car was a two-seater and evolved in the 1963 test car to a four-seater to take to a customer focus group. T he Mustang name origin seems to be either a reference to the WWII P-51 Mustang fighter or the book “The Mustangs.” Anyhoo, various names were “tested,” including Torino, Cougar, & T-Bird II. “Mustang” won, hands down.

The Mustang was to be an affordable “sporty” car with an advertised a list price of $2,368 (about $24,500 today). And to do that, many, if not most of the interior, chassis, suspension and drive train components were derived from those used on the Ford Falcon and Fairlane. You could get (in 1964 to 1965) a two-door coupe (hardtop), convertible, and a “2+2” fastback. From 1974 to 1978 the Mustang was a longer-wheelbase version of the Ford Pinto (oh no!). From 1979 until 2004, the Mustang was based on the larger “Fox” platform, initially developed for the 1978 Ford Fairmont and Mercury Zephyr

Well, to “splash” its introduction, a Wimbledon White (Wimbledon??) convertible with red interior was used as product placement when the James Bond movie “Goldfinger” was released in September of 1964. In which, Bond girl, Tilly Masterson (Goldmember killed her sister by painting her entirely with gold paint, right), was in a spirited chase with JB driving that beautiful (I WANT ONE!!! I just need to come up with the $800 to 900Gs.)) Aston Martin DB5 in the Swiss Alps. Subsequently, a Tropical Turquoise ‘Stang coupe was again used in “Thunderball” at its Tokyo premier in December of 1965 with Bond girl Fiona Volpe driving (at a very fast speed) James to meet the villain Emilio Largo at his “modest” villa “Palmyra” in the Bahamas.

Anyhoo, the Mustang’s success led Ford’s competitors to QUICKLY seek to cash in as well. The Plymouth Barracuda actually was introduced about the same time, but within a couple years, the Chevy Camaro, Pontiac Firebird, AMC Javelin, and Dodge Challenger all “ponied” up. The Mercury Cougar was out in 1967, advertised a “personal luxury car.”

That initial Mustang really wasn’t a “muscle” car. You could get a six cylinder, soon upgraded from 170 to 200 cubic inches and increased from 101 hp to 120hp or a V8, which was soon upgraded from 260 to 289 cu in and horsepower from 164 to 210. The 289 did come in “C”, “A”, or “K” codes (200hp-2 barrel carburetor, 225hp-4 barrel, 271hp-autolite 4 barrel). Even then the Mustang, via the connection with Carroll Shelby (1959 LeMans winner), could be “muscled-up.” And it wasn’t many years before the Mustang and pretty much all the other “pony” cars began to muscle up on their own. Mustang came out with the Mach 1, Boss 302, and Boss 429. “Nowadays” the 2026 “Dark Horse” Premium Fastback puts out 500hp with a 6 speed Tremec Manual or 10 speed automatic. The Dark Horse MSRPs for around $70Gs. But if you’ve got the scratch, you can plump for the 2026 Mustang GTD at about $350Gs which pumps out 815 hp from a supercharged 5.2 liter V8 engine. YIKES! Better be carrying some “Dude Wipes” when you stomp on this machine!

Rob & Mitch’s Mustangs

Rob

Well, Rob’s red 1965 Fastback and the Mitchster’s 1966 “Nightmist Blue” convertible DO NOT have 815hp. They are “classics”; throwbacks to the 60’s and all original (well, mostly).

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Rob picked his up in 1981 in Virginia. He was working for a car dealership and a 1965 2+2 (Fastback) came in on trade and had just 20,000 miles on it. So, he snapped it up. It’s red with the “A” code, 225 hp 4 barrel engine. It’s a hobby car, of course, but Rob has managed to accumulate 58,000 miles on it over the years. No A/C, naturally. You could get factory A/C on the ’65, although it was typically installed as an under-dash “hang-on” unit rather than fully integrated into the dash.

Rob moved to Tucson in 1993 and trailered it out. It hangs out indoors mostly these days as Rob’s got 3 other cars, including a late-model 1998 Crown Victoria (Mom’s car), to cruise around town. Vern and I have been hounding him, though. “Get it back on the street!!!”

Mitch

Well, the author’s story is a bit different as it is a recent acquisition. A collector friend (20 or so “classics”) recently told me, “Mitch, I gotta get rid of some of these cars. The kids don’t want them, cuz they’re all old, and a hassle to keep running. It takes all my time just getting them started and driving them once in a while (yeah-poor guy!) You interested in the Mustang?” Well, a 1966 Mustang convertible painted “NightMist Blue (K)” with a new black convertible top. I knew my bud had the engine rebuilt so it can now use unleaded fuel. The basic 289 “C” code with 200hp and a 3 speed manual on the floor. Nice! Be nicer with the four-speed, but whatcha gonna do? Like riding a bike. Came back no problem.

Anyhoo, my old man bought the same Mustang in 1966, but in “Signal Flare Red” (or was it a 1965 in “Poppy Red”????) No matter, the sister got to drive it occasionally (“Please,Dad?”), while I had (this is 1966) the family cast-off 1955 Pontiac basic Star Chief station wagon (Hey! It was free and the sister couldn’t “be seen” driving it.) The Mustang was very unlike the old man as I think about it. When I watch the movie, “A Christmas Story,” Ralphie’s Dad (“The Old Man”), played by Darren McGavin, is SHOCKINGLY close to my memories of my old man-car, furnace, “flowerly-language” - you name it. And Ralpie’s Dad was a devoted fan of driving the family’s 1937 Oldsmobile F-37 Touring Sedan. Adult Ralphie narrated, “Some men are Baptists, others Catholics. My father was an Oldsmobile man.” Even though, as the Old Man said one freezing Indiana winter morning, “That son of a bitch would freeze up in the middle of summer on the equator!” Well, my old man was a dedicated “cheap transportation” man. He once brought home a Simca fer cripes sake!! ‘Nuff said.

Trivia “Car Corner”

Last Issue Questions – American Graffiti

In what town was the movie AMERICAN GRAFFITI set? MODESTO, CA What was Ron Howard’s (Steve Bolander) car? 1958 CHEV IMPALA Terry (The Toad) ended up driving Opie’s car for much of the movie. But ….. what was The Toad’s usual ride? VESPA SCOOTER Harrison Ford’s (Bob Falfa) car? 1955 CHEVY 150 Paul Le Mat’s (John Milner) car? 1932 FORD 5 WINDOW COUPE Richard Dreyfuss’ (Curt Henderson) car? 1967 CITROEN 2CV (425cc, 18 horses!!!) What model car did Dreyfuss end up riding around in and with whom? 1951 MERCURY “LEAD SLED” COUPE DRIVEN BY STEVE AND THE PHAROAHS What car did the mysterious “Blond Girl” drive? WHITE 1956 FORD T-BIRD Steve’s (Ron Howard) girlfriend Laurie’s (Henderson – Curt’s sister) car? 1958 EDSEL CORSAIR

Extra Credit

Who played the mysterious “Blond Girl”? SUZANNE SOMMERS Who played Steve’s girlfriend Laurie Henderson, the head cheerleader? CINDY WILLIAMS (later of “Laverne&Shirley” and “Happy Days”) Who played the girl who ended up riding with John Milner? MACKENZIE PHILLIPS TRICK QUESTION!!!! What model (hint – models) was the cop car (you know, tied to the parking meter – actually a light post)? 1961 FORD GALAXIE (although apparently a 1961 Ford Fairlane was a “stand-in” “burn” car)

New Trivia – Repo Man & The Big Lebowski

REPO- What was the car with the “Radioactive, otherworldly, vaporizing force” in the trunk? REPO- What car did Bud (Harry Dean Stanton) drive? REPO – What car did the repo competitors (the Rodriguez Brothers) drive? REPO – What car was Otto’s (Emilio Estevez) first repo? REPO – What car do the mirror-shade-sunglass-wearing secret government agents drive? LEBOWSKI – What was the “Dude’s” car? What car was the original choice for the Dude? Why wasn’t that model used? LEBOWSKI – What car did porn producer Jackie Treehorn drive? LEBOWSKI – What car did Bunny Lebowski drive?. LEBOWSKI – The private dick trailing the Dude. What was his car? LEBOWSKI – In the “adult” movie “Logjammin” what car does Ulli (film name “Karl Hungus”) drive?