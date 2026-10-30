December is just around the corner and Sonoran Singers of SaddleBrooke, under the direction of Cora Peters and accompanist Jaye Ann Smith, are ready to bring in the holiday season with their Senior Village Music Matinee Holiday Extravaganza at the DesertView Performing Arts Center, in SaddleBrooke, on Tuesday, December 1. The concert will begin at 2 p.m. and is FREE to all. Mark your calendars now!

This true holiday spirit will be brought your way with the ladies singing in three and four-part harmony and enjoyable arrangements with a nice balance of your favorite Christmas and holiday songs. You’ll hear songs like “Marshmallow World/Candy Man”, a “Little Drummer Boy” medley with “Peace on Earth”, “Silver Bells”, “Sing and Dance it’s Hanukkah” and so many more inspirational and uplifting tunes.

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You won’t want to miss the magic of the lights, the music, the songs, the nostalgia—even comedy with special group features and perhaps a visit from the “jolly man in red”. Invite your friends, family, clubs and neighbors to come enjoy this afternoon of bringing in the holidays. Let’s fill the theater! Reminder the admission is FREE. Come early to get the best seat. You will be glad you did! Hope to see you there!