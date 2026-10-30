When I think of the 1940’s, I think of a simpler time. I think of Holidays with family. I think they had less distractions from noise and schedule than we do today in 2026. I imagine that many holidays were spent listening to music from the radio that was playing in the living room of each house. What was that time like for the family? What was the process like for the studio musicians who put on the programs? At our next SaddleBrooke Singers concert you will be the family and the SaddleBrooke Singers will be the musicians “inside the radio”.

Presenting The Christmas Radio Hour SaddleBrooke’s Station for Holiday Chaos / Cheer! The SaddleBrooke Singers Christmas Concert will take place on Sunday, December 6, starting at 4 p.m. in the Desert View Performing Arts Center.

This year our concert will imagine what was needed to present a 1940s radio show. The music is nostalgic and timeless. Imagine singing Christmas words to the timeless big band classic tune of “In The Mood”. You might think that would be like putting peanut butter on fruit cake. Does it work? You’ll have to join us on December 6 to find out.

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There are some familiar classics from that era that you will easily recognize. These songs have played a part in the memories of many Holiday seasons. Songs with such simple names as “The Christmas Song”, whose lyrics start with “Chestnuts roasting on an open fire …” There are many more songs including “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”, “White Christmas”, and “It’s The Holiday Season”. All the songs we will share during this concert are from the 1940s or earlier. Our Director Tanya Elias has picked a nostalgic group of songs to share. For our pianist, Sly Slipetsky, this era is his favorite style of music. Add a group of willing capable singers to the mix and you’ve got a holiday musical event to kick off your December celebrations.

SaddleBrooke Singers has been providing choral music to the SaddleBrooke community for many years. Each year, we look forward to being included in the Holiday lineup at Desertview Performing Arts Center. Our sponsors and our audience keep us singing. We look forward to seeing familiar and new faces at our concerts. Mark your calendar now with this concert date of Sunday, December 6. Tickets can be purchased through the HOA-2 office or through the theater website at dvpac.net. There is also a link on our website at saddlebrookesingers.org that will take you directly to our event page on the theater website. Accessing the theater website can be easier using this path if you are looking to buy tickets for only our show. Thank you for allowing us to be a part of your holiday traditions.

For more information, call Claudia Kistler at (520) 306-2113 or visit our website at saddlebrookesingers.org.