Members of the SaddleBrooke Squares Dance Club square-up on the dance floor on Sunday evenings and during the week they paddle-up on the pickleball courts.

Pickleball and Square Dance Connection

Across America, two fast-growing activities are bringing people together for fun, fitness, and friendship: pickleball and square dancing. At first glance, the two activities may seem completely different. One involves paddles, quick reflexes, and competition, while the other features music, movement and coordinated group dancing. But many pickleball players are discovering that square dancers have more in common with them than they realized.

Both activities are highly social and easy to learn. Pickleball players often enjoy the sport because it creates community. Players laugh between games, rotate partners and build friendships while staying active. Square dancing offers many of the same benefits. Dancers work together in teams, follow calls and move in rhythm around the floor. Just like pickleball, square dancing combines exercise with social connection in a welcoming environment.

Similarities

Footwork and coordination also connect the two activities. Pickleball players already understand balance, timing and quick movement. Those skills transfer naturally to square dancing, where dancers glide, turn, and react to the caller’s instructions. In fact, many dancers joke that pickleball players already know how to “keep the paddle moving”—they simply trade the pickleball paddle for dancing “patter.”

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Another similarity is the positive atmosphere. Both groups encourage beginners and focus on participation rather than perfection. You do not have to be an athlete or an expert dancer to join in. Square dancing clubs across the country welcome newcomers, just as local pickleball courts often invite first-time players to grab a paddle and try a game.

Square dancing also offers pickleball players a great cross-training activity. Dancing improves endurance, flexibility, memory and coordination, all of which can help players stay agile on the court. At the same time, it provides a low-pressure way to stay active on days when players want a break from competition.

Perhaps the biggest reason pickleball players should consider square dancing is simple: fun. Both activities create smiles, music, movement and lasting friendships. Whether holding a paddle on the court or swinging a partner on the dance floor, participants share the same spirit of teamwork and enjoyment.

So maybe it is time for pickleball players to “change partners” once in a while—and discover that square dancing is another perfect match.

Join SaddleBrooke Squares Dance Club to experience the joy of square dancing at no cost, starting at 6:30 p.m. in the MountainView Ballroom on Sunday, October 11. For more details, call Terry Jackson at (520) 241-4164.